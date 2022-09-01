NORTHUMBERLAND — School has started and fall is just around the corner, but there’s still time for one last summer blow-out, and Northumberland’s second annual block party promises to deliver.
The second annual Northumberland Block Party will be held from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Front Street.
“There will be live music and food — we have four bands scheduled throughout the day,” said Noelle Long of 17857.org, the organization behind the event.
The block party promises something for everyone and will feature a balloon artist, a kid’s “tattoo parlor,” a modern photo booth, sand art, face painting, spin art and a glow dance party for the children.
“There will be food and drink vendors, a a bunch of different kid-focused activities throughout the day as well,” said Long.
The Block Party was held last year to fundraise for the 250th celebration of Northumberland, and initially was meant to be a one-off event. But Long said they had such a positive response from the community, they decided to do it again this year.
“We had so much fun, we decided to make it an annual event,” she said. “There was a really good turn out last year.”
Long estimated at least 3,000 people who attended throughout the day.
“The idea was definitely well-received,” she said of the block party.
Angela Knoebel and her family were among those who enjoyed last year’s event and is looking forward to attending again this year. The family moved to Northumberland three years ago, and enjoy feeling like part of a community thanks to events like the block party.
“We love being able to walk down and walk home from the event,” said Knoebel.
In addition to the great food, Knoebel said there were “tons of free activities for the kids.”
“It’s nice, especially right now in the current climate, to be able to do something so fun outside and have free options,” she said. “We saw tons of friends and other family there, so all day and night we were entertained — we didn’t feel like the need to go home at all it was that enjoyable.”
This year the funds raised at the block party will go in part to cover its own expenses, and also to help fund a fireworks display at next year’s block party.
“Our ultimate goal is to pay the bills for the expenses associated with the event (stage, sound guy, rentals) and anything beyond that is being saved for fireworks display at the end of the block party next year,” said Long. “One of the things we realized from the birthday bash is Northumberland really needs to bring back fireworks. They were fantastic and we really miss the oohs and ahhhs.”
There will be donation cans around at the block party and Long said they are hopeful with a few business sponsorships, next year they’ll will have enough end the day with a bang.
“It was just a really good, fun, happy atmosphere and with Northumberland being such a small town, it was just nice to see everyone come together for what we thought was an extremely successful event,” said Knoebel.
To that end, Long offers partial credit to the Pineknotter Brewing Company.
“I think it’s worth noting that the Pineknotter Brewing Company has been really involved and supportive and a great community partner,” said Long. “And it’s not from a selfish business perspective, but from the purpose of trying to develop a sense of community and getting people out and downtown ... to create an overall sense of community.”
Pineknotter Brewing Company is also sponsoring all of the music for the day.
“The music and activities are free so, in theory, you could come down and not spend a dime and have a really good time or you can come down and eat and drink and have a family-friendly day,” said Long.
Can’t make it to the Block Party but still want to contribute to the cause?
“To make donations outside of the event you can go to Northumberland National Bank and tell them it’s for the 17857.org or reach out via our website or Facebook messenger and we’ll figure it out,” said Long.