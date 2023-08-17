SUNBURY — Fireworks might be associated with the Fourth of July, but they are just as dazzling in late August.
The Northumberland County Fair runs Tuesday through Saturday at Tall Cedars Grove, 522 Seven Points Road, outside of Sunbury.
The fair features livestock shows, a pet parade, Mutton Bustin’ for kids, tractor pulls, live music, games and, wrapping it all up on Saturday night, fireworks.
This year the fair board decided to start Tuesday instead of Wednesday, with garden tractor pulls and the sale of baked goods.
“We decided to add a day,” said Matt Reader, president of the Northumberland County Fair executive board. “It was getting kind of crammed, with everything we were trying to do.”
After their tent vendor offered to set things up a few days early at no extra charge, the decision to expand became easy. That willingness on the part of vendors and sponsors to help financially as much as possible has enabled the Northumberland County Fair to maintain free admission and free parking.
“We have some great sponsors that help us out,” Reader said, adding that they receive lots of free donations of labor and merchandise. “We do everything we can to try to keep it free because that’s just the way we want it to be.”
The Mutton Bustin’ event, with kids trying to ride a sheep for eight seconds, is always a big crowd pleaser, Reader said, as fun for the spectators as the riders. Another unique event is the Farmers’ Triathlon, with bale stacking, bale throwing and a pedal tractor pull for adults as well as kids.
Reader noted the range of musicians who entertain fairgoers, from rock and folk to soul, country, gospel and even a pair of wandering minstrels.
“We have some that come back every year,” he said, “but we do try to get new ones too.”
Fair board secretary Jane Rebuck enjoys the camaraderie of working at the fair each year.
“Seeing the people, greeting the people and talking to the people makes it fun,” she said. “We try to get the kids involved too. We have lots of 4-H and FFA programs. If we don’t get kids involved, we won’t have a fair.”
People seem to appreciate the food choices at the Northumberland County Fair, Reader said, adding that he travels to other fairs to find the best vendors.
“We have very good food,” he said. “I try to hand-pick the food stands myself.”
Exhibits of everything from hay and grains to needlework, art, jelly, nuts, holiday ornaments, beer and baked goods always draw lots of people who enjoy browsing the best the county has to offer. And they’re all capped off at the end of the week by a night of exploding fireworks.
“One thing that really helps us is our fireworks on Saturday evening,” Reader said. “Our vendor told me it’s going to be the biggest show yet. For the grand finale, he has 500 shots. It is second to none, the work they do for us.”
