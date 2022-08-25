SUNBURY — In its mission to create an accepting environment for LGBTQIA+ individuals, Pride of the Susquehanna Valley is organizing a fun, family-friendly event with free entertainment open to all.
Northumberland County Pride will take place Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Sunbury Amphitheater at 134 S. Front St.
The event will include speakers, drag entertainers, comedian Luis Charriez, belly dancers, a petting zoo, food vendors and craft and sale vendors. Live music will be provided by the band Good Paige, singer/songwriter James Stankunas and musicians James Lamar and Chrissy Chaotic.
The LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, and asexual/agender) community has been asking about an event, said Victoria Rosancrans, president of Sunbury Rotary Club, which is sponsoring the Pride event.
“It’s to create a safe and welcoming space where everyone is welcome and they can be who they are,” she said. “It’s a place to be authentic in visibility being out in the community.”
Drag entertainers include Joey Daniels, Xander Valentine King, Trixy Valentine, Victoria Rosancrans (Viktor Luv Valentine), Alexus V. Daniels, Chynna V. Buffet Ciara, Ryan M. Stone, Delaine D-Lite, Emily Poliniak (Kitty Devil), Crystall Shayde Ms. Central Pride 2022, Regina Love Vite, Chelsea Cherry, Tiffany Silverba, Angelica Hairyetta and Amber Alerta.
Jacob Kelly, president of the Coalition for Social Equity for Columbia Montour Pride and vice president of Pride of the Susquehanna Valley, said Pride events were first held in Columbia and Montour Counties. Pride of the Susquehanna Valley members decided to host an event in Northumberland County, as well.
“We all have watched the progress the community has made (for LGBTQIA+ acceptance),” Kelly said. “We have done shows where we met LGBTQ youth and parents of LGBT youths who have stated they want to continue to be seen and heard, who have felt uplifted and inspired and welcomed into this area because of our shows.”
“Pride events are really a day to celebrate who we are,” Rosancrans said. “Our mission is to change tolerance to acceptance in the community.”
Northumberland County Pride organizers hope the event brings community members out to celebrate together and show support for the LGBTQIA+ community.
“We’re hoping for allies of the LGBTQIA+ community to come out and support the community so other folks know there are people that see and support them,” Rosancrans said. “For members of the LGBTQIA+ community, this is a day for you to have a space to be authentic and to celebrate ourselves and our lives.”
