Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre will hold auditions for this year’s “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker” on Aug. 27 at the Strictly Ballet studio, second floor of the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
The audition times will be based on age, with the youngest group, 5- and 6-year-olds, having auditions at noon and ending with adults auditioning at 3:15 p.m.
“Rather than auditioning for specific roles, we group performers by age at the auditions for everyone’s comfort and convenience,” said Amy Casimir, Strictly Ballet owner and artistic director of “The Nutcracker. “Once we see who we’ve got, we spend the next week casting the ballet — everyone who auditions will get a role.”
The cast list will be announced on Sept. 3 and rehearsals will begin Sept. 10 for the Dec. 17 production. This will be the fifth year for “A Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker.”
“It’s been a pretty good run so far, especially considering how much the pandemic interfered with live performance over the last few years,” said Casimir. “We have a pretty close-knit production team, but as we accomplish one goal or perfect a process, the next year we expand the cast or otherwise upset the applecart and have to rethink, reconsider and renew our approach to the ballet. It’s exhausting but exhilarating.”
Her husband, Trey Casimir, is the show’s producer.
“It is only possible due to the commitment, support and hard work of the community, from our youngest, smallest Mouse to our most grizzled local donor. We have been amazed from the beginning at what is possible when the community supports something. Not only do the performers have to put in long hours and hard work learning and refining their roles, but we also need the donations of local individuals and businesses and the labor of costumers, stagehands and designers to realize the vision onstage,” said Trey Casimir. “I’ve tried to accomplish various things in Lewisburg in my lifetime, and I can tell you — if the community wants it, it will happen, but if it doesn’t you’ll beat your head against a wall!”
The Casimirs said preparations and performances for the production are hard work and require discipline from all parties involved. To help performers and their families understand what all is entailed in the process, there is a contract listing what is expected of performers and crew for people to sign.
For more information, including start times for all age groups and the performance contract, go to: Strictly Ballet Arts on Instagram or Facebook, or go to strictlyballetarts.com.