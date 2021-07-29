LAURELTON — The rides, the food, the tractor pulls, the entertainment and exhibits — they’re all a draw for any fair, but perhaps the most important part involves the children.
The 96th Annual Union County West End Fair starts this Sunday at noon and runs through next Saturday at the Lincoln Park Fairgrounds.
Last year, the West End Fair was one of the few that went on despite fears of the coronavirus pandemic. With a few tweaks and the elimination of some exhibits like baked goods, the fair went smoothly, said Dennis Boop, fair association president.
“Last year, we were a little concerned, but I think everybody wanted to get out and get some freedom,” Boop said. “I think our attendance was only 200 below what it was the year before. I was very, very happy with what our attendance was.”
As of Monday this week, he was told the numbers for youth cattle exhibitions was up this year, which made him happy.
“The youth are the future of the fair,” he said. “You can see the kids put their hearts into taking care of their animals or participating in different events.”
In fact, Boop was surprised at the number of children who showed up for last year’s Kids Day activities, which will take place this year on Saturday at 10 a.m.
“Last year we had a small scale of Kids Day because we didn’t know how parents would respond to it,” he said. “We were surprised and shocked at the number of kids that did come out.”
Throughout the week, Boop noticed kids gathering to play kickball or dodgeball in the show arena or just hanging out playing cards.
“That just made me so happy,” he said. “They were being kids, doing things they didn’t have the chance to do all summer long last year. That was one of the highlights for me, just seeing the kids being kids and having that opportunity.”
Idella Zimmerman, a fair association volunteer for close to 40 years, noticed a big difference in the number of entries for the exhibit buildings, about 1,000 last year compared to the typical 3,000 the fair usually attracts. She enjoys watching as the amazing crafts are entered each year.
“One lady this year made a craft for every season and every month,” she said. “She had 80-some (entry) tickets.”
Zimmerman noted that recycling exhibits can be unique and creative, making her wonder why she didn’t think of the same uses for various objects. She appreciates the beauty of local crafters’ work.
“When I go to see the quilts, it’s like, oh man, I couldn’t do that,” she said.
Entertainment at the fair is included in the admission price and ranges from the Union County West End Fair Pageant to patriotic music, rock, country and bluegrass. Rides, games and food stands line the fairgrounds.
“You get a good deal for the price of going through the gate,” Boop said. “Yes, I know it costs five dollars to get in, but where do you go for entertainment for five dollars?”
With the fair entering its 96th year, Boop said it’s been generation after generation of people coming to visit with and compete against their family, friends and neighbors.
“You don’t get to talk to your neighbors till you go to the fair, it seems,” he said. “You see friends that you don’t see for a year, since the last year’s fair. People can get out and enjoy themselves all week at the fair.”
Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com