The YMCA Arts Center, at 35 S. Fifth St., Sunbury, will host an oil painting demonstration from a live model with portrait painter Scott Meier on Saturday, March 26, from 1-4 p.m.
Meier is an artist whose work comes from a life of service and observation of human nature. As a police detective, Meier has seen the best and worst of humanity.
“I’ve spoken with many people, often at some of the worst times of their lives, either due to what has happened to them or from what they have done to others,” Meier said. “At these moments, I get to connect with people, often at a very deep level.”
Meier draws upon these experiences in his artwork.
Meier uses traditional oil painting techniques and each painting is an exploration of what it means to be human. His paintings capture the deep, inner essence of who people are; that quality that is common to each individual but is expressed uniquely by everyone.
Meier grew up with a love of art and went to the University of Hartford where he earned a degree in art. He spent time in the military and law enforcement while he continued to follow his passion for art and painting.
Meier’s experience put him in a unique position to create deep and meaningful works of art.
“We are more alike than we are different,” Meier said.
Registration for the event is $20 and space is limited. Contact the Art Center at 570-286-0818 or mjcicero@gsymca.org to reserve your seat. Masks are required.