SELINSGROVE — Fall brings with it cooler temperatures and lots of fall festivals, hay rides and, of course, Oktoberfest celebrations in communities across the United States.
This weekend, locals interested in sharing in the annual tradition can head to Selinsgrove for the DH&L (Dauntless Hook and Ladder) Fire Company’s Second Annual Oktoberfest, which will be held from noon until 5 p.m. Saturday at the fire company, 713 Bridge St.
Oktoberfest is best known as an annual festival held in Munich, Germany, over a two-week period and ending on the first Sunday in October. According to brittanica.com, the festival originated on Oct. 12, 1810, in celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria (who later became King Louis I), to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. Oktoberfest starts in September because its final day has a fixed spot on the calendar. The last day of the festival is always on the first Sunday of October.
The fire company held its first Oktoberfest in 2016 but then took a few years off for various reasons, explained Sean Christine, a lieutenant in the fire company. Christine works on many of the fund raisers.
“The first time we had it was in 2016, and then we went a few years without it because there was not enough help,” he said. “And then COVID hit.”
Christine said he hopes to keep it an annual event moving forward.
They settled on Oktoberfest for several reasons.
“There were a few reasons we went with this type of activity for fund raising,” said Christine. “First, they’re generally better fund raisers and we will earn more.”
The event is also good for the community, he said.
“It’s good entertainment for the community having live bands … there’s not really a lot of that in the Selinsgrove area so this is really contributing to featuring live music in the Susquehanna Valley,” explained Christine.
It’s also much more fun for the members of the fire company.
“People join the fire department to be firefighters, not to be fund raisers,” he said. “When you have fund raisers that are boring, it’s harder to get volunteers.”
But when you plan something fun, the volunteer list grows, he said.
Tickets are $50 for general admission, and “basically everything else is free with that purchase.”
The event will feature four different types of beer, a commemorative Oktoberfest mug (glass mason jar mug), access to five food trucks and live music. A $10 voucher for food also comes with the ticket. Designated driver tickets are available for $30 and also include the food voucher. You must be 21 or over to attend.
The three live bands include Becky Blue Band, Kinzey, and Nate Myers and the Aces.
“It’s a mixture between blues and rock,” said Christine.
Food trucks on site for the day will be Son of a Butcher, Big Mambos, Sparky’s Donuts — crowd favorites, according to Christine — as well as Heimbach’s Country Store and Rolling Cones Ice Cream.
Tickets can be purchased on the company’s website, in person at Keller’s Beer Distributor, or at the door.
Money from the event will go towards the cost of new equipment for the department.
“Our largest expense is our apparatus,” said Christine. “The truck we have now is a 1998 ladder truck.”
DH&L is one of the few company’s in Snyder County that’s a “true truck company.”
“The new truck will be a little safer and have a bucket on the end, so it will be considered a tower truck” he said.
The fund raising is necessary because “Prices keep going up … inflation is killing us,” he said.
Funds raised by the company also help cover day to day operations and special events like banquets.
“It really helps to develop the fire company and not just go towards apparatus,” said Christine.
The cost of the truck is $1.5 million. They hope to be able to purchase the truck in 2023.
Upcoming future fund raisers include Winterfest, an indoor concert to get people out during the winter months, set for 4 p.m. Dec. 3, and featuring five local bands and then, a music festival and gun raffle in the spring.
For more information on Oktoberfest, the DH&L Fire Company or to purchase tickets, visit https://dhlfire.com/events.