Come prepared to sing along and dance in the aisles, as the two-time Grammy Award-winning Nashville-based roots band Old Crow Medicine Show returns to the Community Arts Center stage for the first time in seven years for their Paint This Town tour, Thursday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m., at 220 West Fourth St., Williamsport.
Old Crow Medicine Show’s tour comes on the heels of their whirlwind new album Paint This Town, their seventh release, on which the band offers up a riveting glimpse into American mythology and the wildly colorful characters who populate it. Paint This Town pays homage to everyone from Elvis Presley to Eudora Welty, while shedding a bright light on the darker aspects of the country’s legacy. Fueled by Old Crow’s freewheeling collision of Americana, old-time music, folk, and rock & roll, Paint This Town relentlessly pulls off the rare and essential feat of turning razor-sharp commentary into the kind of songs that inspire rapturous singing along.
Originally from Stokes County, North Carolina, with his roots in Danbury, Old Crow guitarist/vocalist Mason Via grew up in a musical household, as his father was a professional bluegrass musician and his mother a huge live music fan.
“I was surrounded by instruments as well as great pickers from an early age,” he said. “My mother was a Deadhead back in her day. She exposed me to so many different genres/styles of music and took me to festivals all over the state while always encouraging me to play.”
Via started out on the bass and then swapped around playing acoustic guitar, followed by the mandolin. Some of the first songs he learned to play were Old Crow Medicine Show songs like “Take ‘em Away,” “Cocaine Blues,” and “Highway Halo.”
“I owe a lot of my musical influence on my playing to my early teachers, Ralph McGee, Rex McGee, Clay Jones, and Ryan Cavanaugh,” Via said.
Via later went to college in Asheville, North Carolina at Warren Wilson, where he minored in Appalachian music and learned how to flat foot and clog through his time there. It was also in Asheville where he honed his skills as a flatpicking guitarist, taking lessons from Parrish Ellis.
In 2019, after playing primarily bluegrass music in various bands, touring, and writing original music, Via moved to Nashville on a whim but moved back home after the pandemic hit. It was at this time that Via heard that bluegrass legend Del McCoury was going to cut one of his original songs on his album. Via also got the call from American Idol to audition, where he earned the Golden Ticket and made it all the way to the Top 40.
“A week after returning from American Idol, I had a call with Ketch Secor to come audition for the band,” he said. “Soon enough, my childhood dream came true, and I am now playing with the same band who were my musical influences growing up.”
Since joining the band, Via has played guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitjo, electric guitar, ukelele, danced, sang, and more, which provides for an eclectic mix of musical styles that Via said is hard to describe.
“I’m primarily an acoustic guitarist, but when I joined Old Crow, I soon realized how much instrument swapping goes on,” he said. “Trying to pin a genre on Old Crow is almost impossible, but at its core it is rooted in folk music with a punk attitude.”
In addition to Via (guitar, gitjo, vocals), Old Crow is comprised of Ketch Secor (fiddle, harmonica, guitar, banjo, vocals), Morgan Jahnig (upright bass), Cory Younts (mandolin, keyboards, drums, vocals), Jerry Pentecost (drums, mandolin), and Mike Harris (slide guitar, guitar, mandolin, banjo, dobro, vocals).
Jahnig hails from Chattanooga, Tennessee and has been playing music professionally for about 25 years.
“I’ve been playing upright bass for 30 years, and as you might expect, it has been largely in the country/folk/bluegrass genres,” Jahnig said.
Originally formed in 1998, Old Crow has featured several amazing musicians through the years, including Secor, who formed the band and is the only remaining original member. Old Crow had been in place for about a year and a half when Jahnig met them on a street corner in Nashville.
“Ketch once told me that he thought of the name while driving home late one night from a dishwashing job in New York state,” Jahnig said.
“I have heard Ketch talk about how his experience busking on the street corner is a primary influence for this band,” Via said, “and that even when we are playing in front of arena crowds, he still performs with the same hunger as the band used to on the street corner.”
Old Crow’s success can be no better measured than by an induction into the Grand Ole Opry in 2013, as well as double-platinum certification for their iconic hit single “Wagon Wheel.’
Via said he has loved having the opportunity to record two albums with Old Crow, as they go out on the stage and mostly perform the music that the band made famous before his time in the group.
“There is always the thought in the back of my head when we are in the studio working on a new song together that we might be recording the next ‘Wagon Wheel,’” he said. “It’s always a wish of mine that the fans will love this new music that is coming from the new iteration of the band.”
Speaking of “Wagon Wheel,” Via said the song never gets old for him.
“When we play it at the shows, I get to start the song off, and I love seeing people’s reactions as soon as they realize we are kickin’ into it,” he said. “‘Wagon Wheel’ has this kind of eternal quality about it, akin to songs like John Denver’s ‘Country Roads’ or the old Carter Family classic ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken.’”
In a major milestone for Old Crow, Paint This Town marks the first album created in their own Hartland Studio, an East Nashville spot the band acquired in early 2020. While much of Paint This Town looks outward to examine the American experiment, Old Crow never shy away from the intensely personal, with songs like “Bombs Away,” “Reasons to Run,” and “Used to Be a Mountain,” turning their lived experience into a lens for illuminating larger-scale problems affecting the modern world. In addition to “Bombs Away,” singles released from the album include the lead single and title track, “Honey Chile,” and “Gloryland.”
At every show, Old Crow has a dance competition with local prizes; and the band anticipates a good amount of participation from the CAC audience.
“My expectation is that we can really see some dancers come out and cut a rug on the dance floor,” Via said. “We know that folks out at the Community Arts Center know how to have a real humdinger of a good time, and we can’t wait to raise a ruckus and tear it down with y’all!”
Old Crow has a very exciting year ahead, touring great venues and playing alongside some legendary bands and friends like Hank Williams Jr., Turnpike Troubadours, and Willie Watson.
“We are putting out new music and coming up on a big anniversary,” Via said. “We are excited for what’s coming next!”