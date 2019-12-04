Looking for a way to relax and unwind with food, music and dancing? Try doing it the old school way, listening to the songs you loved hearing on the radio.
Old School, a classic rock band, will perform 8 p.m. Saturday night at the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631, on Route 522.
“We’re just a rock-and-roll cover band,” said John McLaughlin, guitar player for Old School. “We play music we like to listen to, and hopefully people will enjoy listening to it and dancing to it, too.”
The other two band members are Ed Moyer on bass and Todd Egger, drums.
“It will be a relaxing, nonsmoking atmosphere with great music,” said Joe Dubaskas Sr., club manager at the VFW.
He also noted that the kitchen will be open, serving typical pub food like hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken fingers, shrimp, wings and more.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. performance.
“We’re just a good-time band,” McLaughlin said. “Come out, meet some friends, relax and have some fun.”