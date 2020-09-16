SELINSGROVE — A longtime favorite will entertain people with the smooth, energetic style their audiences have come to expect.
Memory Lane will perform Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. on the Patio at the Selinsgrove VFW Post 6631 on Route 522. The event is open to the public, and there is a $5 cover charge.
Specializing in the sounds of the ’50s and ’60s, Memory Lane consists of Fritz Dabulis, lead singer and sax; Bob Noll, keyboard; Barry Harter, bass guitar; Joe Bressi, drummer; and Billy D. (singer, guitar) and Rosie (singer).
“People like the music they play,” said Joe Dubaskas, club manager at the Selinsgrove VFW. “They play ’50s and ’60s music, and the crowd just loves it.”
A big draw to this year’s entertainment is the VFW’s patio seating. Folks can bring lawn chairs or blankets and spread out on the grass to enjoy the music while dining and drinking in a socially distanced manner.
“People from this area seem to be up on things. They do bring their masks,” Dabulis said. “People have been very conscious of what’s going on.”
He pointed out that musicians put themselves at risk for the coronavirus when they perform in front of crowds and talk with people making song requests, yet he appreciates the opportunity to keep performing.
“We have to like doing what we’re doing,” Dabulis said. “I feel better being among the people, and I can still stay safe.”
The Selinsgrove VFW sells “typical bar foods,” Dubaskas said, including chicken fingers and chicken fries, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, French fries, onion rings, shrimp baskets and cheese sticks. Memory Lane performed there last month.
“We had a nice crowd,” Dabulis said. “Everybody stuck with the social distancing. They set up their lawn chairs wherever they wanted on the grass. They just enjoyed themselves. They enjoyed each other’s company and listening to the music. That’s what it’s all about.”
Next up at the Selinsgrove VFW is Jesse, on October 3rd, and Memory Lane will return October 10.
