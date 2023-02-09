LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre and Gaspipe Theatre Company have joined together to bring a unique evening of theatre to the area with the return of the Gaspipe One Act Play Festival.
The evening will showcase eight world-premiere short plays written by playwrights across Pennsylvania and beyond.
According to Jove Graham, RiverStage board president, a nationwide call was put out for plays last fall.
“Writers could send us their scripts up until Thanksgiving, and we received over 30 this year,” said Graham. “Which was a new record for us.”
Graham said members of the RiverStage board and Gaspipe Theatre Company read through all of the plays and then got together in order to choose which plays would check all of the boxes.
“We wanted a mix of plays that would be entertaining, cover a variety of styles, and fit into an approximately 90 minute show,” said Graham.
That resulted in eight plays being selected this year.
So, how does that work, exactly? Graham explained that each 90-minute performance will present all eight of this year’s plays, one right after the other.
“Most of these plays are 10 minutes or less and so the whole show is approximately the length of a regular play or musical,” he said.
Writers were not limited by subject matter, but the plays that were selected are expected to “flow” to some degree.
The only thing that was asked of the playwrights, said Graham, “was to keep each play short (15 minutes or less) and allow the stage to be set very quickly.
Those time limits will allow each play to move rapidly into the next one as part of a continuous show.
“It was our job then to try and pick a group of eight plays that would go well together, give the actors and directors fun stories to work on, and be entertaining for the audience.”
Derek Scott, founder of Gaspipe Theatre Company and co-creator of the One Act Play Festival, said it is “imperative that people come out to see the one act plays if only to catch a glimpse of the ‘new.’”
“People are well aware of plays written by The Masters: Williams. Wilson. Mamet. The Old Bard himself,” said Scott. “But there are also thousands upon thousands of stories not yet heard nor seen.”
It’s both Graham and Scott’s hope that Gaspipe Theatre Company and RiverStage Community Theatre “serve as a vehicle to allow artists (local and otherwise) the opportunity to have their voices heard and theatergoers the opportunity to hear those new voices,” said Scott.
The festival is also a great opportunity for locals looking to showcase their talents on stage.
“This show is a fun opportunity to see local actors creating roles for the very first time, in an eclectic mix of dramas and comedies all rolled into one show,” said Graham. “The sets, costumes and other theatrical trickery is very minimal for this production, but it gives the actors (who range in age from 12 to 86) and playwrights’ voices a chance to shine.”
Scott will direct “Letter to My Father,” by Karen Elias of Lock Haven, about a daughter grappling with her father’s environmental career and legacy. Another drama, “Dry Ribbons” by Nickolette Jones of Bryn Mawr, follows a young woman helping her grandmother to clean house when old secrets get revealed.
This year’s festival is also filled with comedies, including: “Idemo!” by Ramsey Uhter of Williamsport, about a boy’s birthday party that becomes a whodunit; “Lost and Found,” by Clara Graham of Lewisburg, about two friends who make a surprising discovery in the woods; “Staples of Life,” by Ashli Starks of Milton, about an unconventional religious cult; “Betty the Staten Island Ferry Fairy,” by John McDonnell Tierney of Shelburne Falls, Mass., about a commuter who meets a magical being; “Nick Goes to the Drag Show,” by Anne Valentino of Rockville, Md., about a married couple expanding their horizons; and “At the Haiku Convention,” by James Spock of Hanover Township, about two strangers connecting over poetry.
This production will feature 17 actors from Lewisburg, Milton, Danville, Selinsgrove, Williamsport and beyond. The shows will be directed by Maggie Able, Emily Ayn Bowen, Clara Graham, Derek Scott, Andrew Shaffer and Ashli Starks. The casts include Maggie Able, Steve Anderson, Teddy Casimir, Daelyn Castle, Michael Conard, Cathy Emery, Fred Hooper, Ketaki Hutchinson, Doug Orbaker, Elaine Pfeil, Storm Pryor, Lindsay Sauer, Ralph Sayers, Maddie Smith, Barbara Sundin, Ross Wiley, and Jude Wilkinson.
RiverStage Community Theatre was founded in 2003 as a nonprofit group of artists committed to bringing top-notch theatre to the Greater Susquehanna Valley. Following this production, their season will continue with the drama about love at a movie theatre, Tiny Island, and conclude in June with the classic musical The Sound of Music.
Performances of the 2023 Gaspipe One Act Play Festival will be held at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow and Saturday and Feb. 17-18 at GreenSpace Center, 815 Market Street, Lewisburg. There will also be a matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children/students, with general admission seating, and they can be purchased at the door or at www.riverstagetheatre.org.
For more information about the show you can also send an email to info@riverstagetheatre.org or call 570-989-0848.