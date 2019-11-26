Christmas in the Park continues to be a popular tradition that brings not only local people to Basom Memorial Park in Richfield, but visitors and vendors from all over the state.
This year, the festive event, sponsored by Richfield Lions, will feature 100 craft and food vendors, in addition to entertainment throughout the day, and a visit from Santa.
Pat Niemond, chair for Christmas in the Park, said the event began 18 years ago when the town got new Christmas decorations, and she wanted to build on that for a bigger community celebration.
Having contacts from the town’s popular Dutch Days, she rounded up some vendors and asked if they would be willing to come for a Christmas event. They were. With the help of friends and Lions Club members, Niemond watched the event grow over the years, adding features such as horse and carriage rides, and visits from Santa Claus.
This year, Richfield got new Christmas lights for the town. The former wreaths lasted for 17 years, and now have been replaced with snowflakes and snowmen.
“It’s just been such fun,” she said. “It seems everybody this time of year is just so pleasant. It makes it all worthwhile.”
Not only is it fun for the community, it has also been financially beneficial to organizations that rely on donations, such as local fire companies, churches, and public school arts programs, who participate in the event with their own individual fundraising efforts.
In addition, all of the profits that the Richfield Lions receive through the event are distributed to various community organizations, from the local fire companies to a center for people with disabilities, to Habitat for Humanity, among others. The event remains the major fundraiser of the year for the Richfield Lions. Niemond said she is grateful for those who provide sponsorships and donations to make it so profitable for their mission.
In addition, she said the vendors come from all over the region and beyond, making it a one-stop-shopping experience for all kinds of unique, homemade gifts you can’t find in regular stores.
Christmas in the Park will feature the arrival of Santa at noon. Children can visit with him in the old Richfield Post Office, as well as take photos with him and mail a letter to him in a provided mailbox. The Country Store will be available with various craft items, including fresh wreaths and quilts. Food items available will include the famous waffle whoopie pies, and sharp cheese cut right from the wheel. Fun activities will be provided for children.
The event will also feature entertainment throughout the day. Maria Maneval and Rachel Losch will perform at 9:30 a.m., and Christmas Cantatas will be presented by the East Juniata High School Junior Chorus at 1:30 p.m., and the Senior Chorus at 2 p.m.
The Dan & Galla Musical Show will be featured from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The husband and wife duo are based out of Alexandra (near State College), and have been performing for a number of years, now mostly in Pennsylvania. In previous years, they performed on cruise ships and in various parts of the country.
They have performed for Christmas in the Park for several years.
“It’s a great event to get everyone in the mood for Christmas, and it’s for such a good case,” Galla said. “There are many vendors, and we especially love the faces of the little ones when Santa arrives.”
While Dan & Galla perform year-round, Galla said this particular event will kick-off their upcoming 28 shows “during which we celebrate the season with everyone’s favorite Christmas songs.”