When Emily Berge, an eighth-grader at the Lewisburg Area Middle School last year, talked about her love for writing songs, her music teacher, Sarah Tiede, suggested she enter the Songs of the Susquehanna contest sponsored by the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association.
“I started brainstorming about what I wanted to say in my song,” Berge said. “I looked at the tone I wanted to provoke. It was more of almost a cry for help, or a saddened tone. I found the major chords that worked with it. I prayed about it for a long time, and there was my song.”
When she later learned her song, “Me and the River (Sweet Serenity),” had been chosen as one of the 20 songs on last year’s album, she was “incredibly excited.”
“I ran over to my music teacher’s office,” Berge said. “We both celebrated.”
The Susquehanna River, with its mystery and sureness, violence and tranquility, has a melody all its own, making it the perfect subject for a songwriting competition.
The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association (MSRA) has announced the third Songs of the Susquehanna project, asking musicians to compose an entry for consideration in an upcoming album of river songs. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 31.
The first Songs of the Susquehanna album was created early in 2021 as a way to engage new audiences during a pandemic where in-person events was impossible, said John Zaktansky, executive director of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association and a former features editor at The Daily Item.
“Thanks to my work at The Daily Item, I knew our region was blessed with numerous talented musicians who were struggling without live gigs,” he said. “It felt like the perfect program to help us get the word out about the river, some of the issues it faces and the many benefits it provides while also giving musicians a chance to showcase their talents in a new way. It has quickly become one of my favorite projects in this role.”
The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association encompasses an 11,000-square-mile watershed that includes places like Williamsport, Wilkes-Barre, State College, Sunbury, Lewisburg and other regions with a strong, diverse music scene, Zaktansky said.
As for the song project, anything river-related is fair game. Last year organizers received 58 submissions.
“We love the diversity in genre over the past couple years, from folk and country to rap and rock,” Zaktansky said. “There have been some incredible instrumental pieces, as well.”
Musicians should submit no more than two songs each for consideration. Songs need to be family-friendly and no longer than five minutes in length.
“They can deal with the therapy of being on the water, the diversity of life in our aquatic ecosystem or some of the major threats our river faces,” Zaktansky said. “They can be pulled from the rich history of the river in our region, an overview of an important specific species, etc. There is a lot to pull from.”
He encourages songwriters to consider their experiences on the river when composing their songs.
“What inspires you when on or near the water?” he asked.
He also encourages those who may feel nervous about participating to “take the plunge” and give the contest a try.
“This project has been very therapeutic for others who decided to take a chance and share their stories through songs more publicly. There are resources out there which can help, and maybe your song, your voice and maybe your vulnerability may be the one thing that inspires someone else to take a chance on themselves or to spark a new appreciation for our river,” he said.
Zaktansky challenges local school music departments to spread the word among students.
“Helping them pull together song submissions as the full experience from submission to feedback can be a very educational opportunity,” he said.
When Emily Berge first shared her song entry with her parents, they were impressed.
“We are a musical family,” said Emily’s mother, Janette Berge. “When she showed us the song, we were like, wow, that’s actually really good.”
With some help from her family, she tweaked the song and recorded it.
“It was pretty special that her dad was able to accompany her on guitar,” Janette Berge said.
Some submissions for the 2023 album have already been received, Zaktansky said.
“It takes time to put together a polished product, especially around the holidays,” he said. “By having a deadline at the end of January, it gives people that cold month with little else going on to finalize their submissions before entry.”
Several factors go into deciding which songs will make the final album for 2023.
“One of the main tools we use is the online feedback from the month of February,” Zaktansky said. “We try to get a diverse sound and set of stories on each album.”
Coming up with a river-themed song is not easy, Janette Berge said,
“Emily took aspects of the river and just tied them to her emotions, what she was feeling,” she said. “It was not directly about the river. It was more the peace she feels when she goes by the river.”
As for advice, Emily Berge encourages people to not be afraid to try.
“Even if you’ve never written a song, just go for it and see where the Lord takes you,” she said.
“All songs submitted will be shared on our Songs of the Susquehanna landing page on our website throughout the month of February for people to provide feedback,” Zaktansky said. “So, this is one project that we can enjoy during the coldest months of the year when access to our waterways is limited.”
Email a song as an attachment (and include any lyrics in the body of the email) to midsusriver@gmail.com.
