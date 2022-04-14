The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is hosting a “Quiz & Cuisine” trivia night and meal at the Montour Preserve Educational Center from 6-8 p.m. on April 22.
“We have a full meal in the works thanks to donations by Wild for Salmon and Kathy's Cuisine,” said Riverkeeper John Zaktansky. “We have a growing list of cool donations that will be used for the trivia and as door prizes thanks to generous local businesses who support our work and the importance of protecting our river.”
The menu will include Wild for Salmon feta dill or garlic salmon burgers, coconut carrot ginger carrot soup, Mediterranean orzo salad, roasted broccoli, chocolate chia seed pudding with raspberries and rocky river cookies.
Trivia questions will be related to the Susquehanna River and some of the issues it faces, pulled from the association’s “Sentinels of the Susquehanna: Volume 1” paperback.
"Through our book and online via our blog and podcast series, we have put out hundreds of stories, investigative reports and columns about important issues and the people who passionately protect our resources," said Zaktansky. "We felt this would be a fun way to delve into some of those topics, have some open discussion, give out some prizes and celebrate the spirit of Earth Day.”
Among the prizes are:
Voucher for a free kayak rental (value $50) from Five Mountain Outfitters, Shickshinny
Two free passes for the upcoming season aboard the Hiawatha Paddleboat, Williamsport
Gift certificate for Otto's Bookstore, Williamsport
Two tickets to the fall season at the Weis Center for Performing Arts at Bucknell University. Season schedule will be released in August.
And more
Prior purchase of the book is not necessary to be prepared for the trivia component, but attendees can buy a copy on Amazon or order a copy from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association by visiting www.middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org. The blog also includes links to study the material for free.
The event, held at 700 Preserve Road in Danville, costs $25 for a ticket or $45 per couple. To purchase tickets, go to middlesusquehannariverkeeper.org.
If you’re a business interested in becoming a Community Partner by donating prizes, contact Zaktansky at midsusriver@gmail.com.