Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority could have hosted a typical open house to show people their new offerings for the summer, but instead, they turned it into a Family Fun Day, with activities to allow people of all ages a chance to laugh and learn.
The Nature Studio + Family Fun Day will be held Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at BVRA’s Nature Studio (formerly the Warming House) and Emerald Drake Play Garden, located at the corner of St. Lawrence and St. Mary streets, near the Lewisburg Community Pool.
“It will be a completely free event for the community, with activities for all ages,” said Becky Cunfer, BVRA’s new nature program director. “We’re encouraging all people to come out and enjoy it.”
The day will start with a greeting and COVID screening. Attendees can move round-robin style from a nature scavenger hunt to games like corn hole, ring toss and lily pad jumping, to arts and crafts, an insect exhibition, and gardening in the Emerald Drake Play Garden.
“Emerald Drake is short for Baby Green Dragons,” said Shirley Brough, BVRA executive director, referring to the Lewisburg Area School District’s mascot, the Green Dragon. “It’s where little dragons come to learn and play.”
Arts and crafts activities include rock painting, a coloring contest and temporary tattoos. Vince Fayock, former principal of St. Joseph School, in Danville, will display and discuss his “super cool” insect collection, Cunfer said. Children will also be encouraged to touch and experience different items — not living things — in a wildlife exhibit.
Participants at the open house can plant seeds in the garden, which BVRA hopes to use as an opportunity to show children seed-to-harvest growing, perhaps even having a day where the kids help make something like salsa or zucchini bread.
“Having an open house is a good way for people to get an idea for what we’re offering at BVRA,” Cunfer said.
“They will be able to register for camps at the open house,” Brough said.
The colleagues talked excitedly about ongoing gymnastics classes and upcoming summer camps, an explorer program for preschool-aged children and a junior leadership development program for older kids. Other events include a skateboarding clinic, archery clinic, summer kids’ theater, diving and scuba diving lessons, songwriting camp, the return of the Lewisburg Triathlon, and a Christmas in July celebration with vendors, music and games.
“People will get a chance to meet Miss Becky and to see some of the summer camps here,” Brough said. “They can experience fun at St. Mary’s Park and our Emerald Drake Garden and just see what a great place BVRA is for offering family fun.”
“Especially at this time of year, and especially during a global pandemic, everybody is stressed, everybody has been cooped up, everybody is restless. Now is the time to get outside with others and enjoy fun in the outdoors,” Cunfer said. “Being outside always makes me feel good. It brings that positivity.”
For more information or to register for camps, visit www.bvrec.org.
Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com