BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg is known for its popular fair that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. Now, some individuals are hoping to make it a destination for music festival lovers, too.
The inaugural FarmFest Bloomsburg on Saturday will feature a lineup of both national and regional bands, as well as craft and food vendors and camping opportunities.
Festival coordinator Dave Cerreta said it’s the perfect location for an outdoor music festival, being in the geographic middle of some popular music venues like Briggs Farm Blues Festival in Nescopeck and the Spyglass Ridge Winery in Sunbury.
“There isn’t a big festival here,” Cerreta said. “We thought we’d try to blaze the way and make one.”
Ceretta has partnered with his friend, John Berger, who owns the farm property not far from the popular Bloomsburg town park. Specifically, that property contains two large barns, both more than 100 years old. The largest has been transformed into an event facility. The 40-foot-by-30-foot, two-and-a-half-story high barn to the back of the property will be used for the music festival. Ceretta said Berger, who is gifted in building things, built a 40-foot stage into the side of the barn.
“The entire center of the barn that used to be the wall is convertible and lifts up to be the roof,” Ceretta explained. The stage itself continues another 12 feet into the barn, and the side of the barn even has a mural painted on it.
“The property itself is really beautiful,” he said. “There’s a big spacious lawn, river frontage, and it’s bordered by 110 acres of farmland.”
Ceretta said they had talked a few times about putting a festival together. While Berger’s expertise was on making it possible on the facility side, Ceretta’s was on the entertainment side.
For many years, Ceretta, of Berwick, was part of an area band called Clove, and had the opportunity to get to know and hear many of the musicians and bands who will be performing on Saturday.
He said in general, the bands will all be performing Americana music, with a mix of pop, country and classic rock.
Headlining the festival will be Dustin Douglas & The Electric Gentleman, and Bret Alexander, of The Badlees fame, will be performing with two different acts during the event. Bret Alexander & Friends will be performing, and Alexander will be backing up a Stevie Nicks Tribute that features Kate Hearity, also known as K8, and Jen Cerreta, Dave Cerreta’s wife who was also a part of Clove.
“I always love playing with these guys,” Alexander said. “Plus, Jen and I go way back so that should be fun too!”
Alexander has lived in the region for more than 10 years and said he still works often in the area.
“I love these folks,” he said “Lots of great memories here, and a great crew.”
Alexander said he has also been performing solo shows, as well as performing with The Badlees, who are working on new music they expect to release at the end of the year.
Hearity said she is excited to be performing at the festival. Ever since she was a toddler, she said she has had a love for playing music. By age 21, she discovered the band Clove and immediately fell in love with them.
“I went to every show I could, soaking in every possible thing I could learn from them,” she said. “I studied their vocals, collected their setlists, roadied my way to a few shows, and followed them right into the studio.”
She eventually began playing keyboard and singing background vocals for them. She formed a special musical connection with Jen Ceretta, and even after setting out on her own — which included writing and recording her own albums and even singing a nationwide commercial jingle for Days Inn — they have remained close. She said they have moonlighted as an acoustic duo called Mighty Aphrodite, which will also be performing as part of Saturday’s lineup.
K8 calls Jen Ceretta her “vocal soulmate.”
“From the very first harmony to now, it has always felt like our voices were meant to blend and harmonize with each other,” she said.
In addition to his wife performing at the festival, Dave Ceretta said their son, Leonardo Ceretta, is “The Crooner Kid,” who will be performing a Frank Sinatra act.
Dave Ceretta said he is fine with setting aside his performing days to now sit back and enjoy the acts as well as be on the promoting side for them.
Saturday’s lineup will also include a ZZ Top tribute, Wells River Band, Tim Johnson, The Mountain Grove Outlaws, The Mighty Susquehannas, Vine Street, The Eagle Rockers with The Crooner Kid, Plunder & Lightning, and Jerk & Twitch.
The event will include food trucks, as well as a winery vendor and a brewery vendor. A number of craft vendors will be on site as well. Overnight camping is available right along the river. Dave Ceretta wants it to be an annual event that people look forward to.
“I think that’s what it’s all about — getting everybody together to throw their worries away for the day, be outside, enjoy music, and have fun,” he said.
Dave Ceretta said a goal for the event is to support the community, and one way they are doing that is by donating a portion of the ticket sales to the Berwick Farmers’ Market.
“We all like where we live,” he said, “and want it to be a nicer place.”