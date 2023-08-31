NORTHUMBERLAND — What started out as a celebration of the borough’s 250th birthday has evolved into an annual event boasting live music, food and plenty of fun for everyone.
Noelle Long, president of 17857.org, said the Norry Block Party first started out as a celebration of 250 years three years ago. It returns Sunday with plenty of things to do.
“Once the birthday was over, we didn’t need to do it again, but it was so much fun we thought we would keep it going,” she said.
The event — which features food and craft vendors as well as children’s activities, a bike auction, a 5K and more — is put on by 17857.org and Pineknotter Brewing Company.
“They (Pineknotters) are really instrumental in making the magic happen,” said Long. “It’s a joint effort.”
Derek Fisher, brewer and co-owner of Pineknotter Brewing Compay, said the business has been involved in the planning process of the Norry Block Party since the beginning and he is currently on the planning committee.
“We sponsor all of the great music for the day,” said Fisher.
The best thing about this event, said Fisher, is that there is something for everyone all day long.
“There’s a 5K in the morning, a bike auction to follow, music all day long, plenty of activities for kids, a wide variety of food vendors, and plenty of drinks,” he said.
Fisher said events like the block party are important to help build a sense of community for the town.
“As you may have already noticed, there are not a ton of events like this in our small community,” he said. “Events like this offer a fun-filled day for families and friends that don’t break the bank. Offering free entertainment and free kids activities was always the committee’s vison, to give back to our small community.”
The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with a 5K run and bike auction. Online registration for the 5K is now closed, but can be done in person at Pineknotter Brewing Company. Every participant over the age of 21 will receive one post race beer from the brewery. Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female winners.
Registration is $35.
The bike auction will offer up more than 50 bikes and scooters. They will be sold as is and are available for preview prior to the auction; all sales are final.
At 11 a.m., Long said the food and drink vendors will open for business. Adult beverages will be sold by Pineknotter Brewing, Whispering Oaks Vineyard and Midtown Bistro. Water, tea, lemonade, soda and more will also be for sale.
Food vendors include Big Mambos, Cooking from the Hart, Messy Napkin, Team Thunder, Troutmans, Grindstone, JoJo’s Sprinkle and Scoop, Poppy’s Kettle Corn, Pier 147, Shikellamy Band, No.1 Fire Company, On A Roll and Christ United Methodist Church. Selections will range from hoagies, chicken tenders, pierogis, dips, sloppy joes, baked goods, ice cream and much more.
Beginning at noon, kids activities will offer the younger attendees plenty of options. According to 17857.org’s Facebook, the fun includes a balloon artist, “tattoo parlor,” tie dye, sand art, face painting, a photo booth and finally, a glow dance party. The kids area is located in the Masonic Lodge parking lot and all activities are free, said Long.
“It is some good old fashioned, family fun, block party kind of thing to celebrate the end of summer,” said Long.
At 12:30 p.m. the live bands start. Four bands are scheduled including The Heartstrings, The Boastfuls, Kinsey and Bird Law.
Long encourages families to come out for the day, and promises that it’s not like any other event they’ve been too.
“So far, we have gotten a good turnout,” she said. “It’s a nice family friendly event and it’s got a different feel compared to other events that happen in town. You can drop in and leave and come back, or bring a chair and hang out for the whole day.”
The longevity of the day gives people plenty of time to eat, and catch up with friends.
“The kids can go off and have a good time, there will be yard games set up on the sidewalks, there’s no charge to come and enjoy the music,” she said.
Though the event isn’t a fundraiser, vendors are asked to make a donation to 17857.org at the end of the night. All the donated funds will go back into the community — specifically toward having fireworks at one of the upcoming Norry Block Party celebrations.
“Norry needs its fireworks back, but they’re expensive,” said Long.