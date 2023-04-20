LEWISBURG — Background music always creates a pleasant environment, but sometimes it feels good to be quiet and allow the music to be heard and absorbed.
The CommUnity Zone has announced its first Live from Lewisburg: Listening Room this season, featuring Eric Ian Farmer on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Community Partnerships’ building on Market Street.
The idea of a listening room event can be found right in its name: to provide a space directly and exclusively for an audience to listen to an artist perform, said Cindy Peltier, director of the CommUnity Zone.
“Many musicians and other vocal artists find venues where they have to compete with other noise — the background chatter in a restaurant, patrons and orders in a bar, sports and even other music playing on TVs and over speakers,” she said. “What a listening room provides is a space free from those distractions. It invites an audience who is present for one reason: to listen to the performance.”
Farmer returns to the CommUnity Zone as a recognized name from his previous performances. He will be joined on stage by Andrew Jackson on congas.
“I have had Eric back to Lewisburg on other occasions and the feedback I have gotten from virtually everyone is, ‘When can we have him back?’” Peltier said.
Born in State College and raised in North Carolina, Farmer enjoys sharing the songs he loves. He has been inspired by artists like Otis Redding, Bob Marley, Bobby McFerrin, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye and Bo Diddley. He learned “to become one with a song” from a choir member in his childhood church.
“I remember as a little kid watching Bonnie Carter lead the church choir in song, and sometimes her eyes would be closed and she would just lose herself in the singing of the song,” Farmer said, “and in my memory of her, which even right now makes me teary-eyed, I see her radiating an energy that is the music, that is the song. It is as if she and the song had become integrated, and she was both expressing her feelings through the song while giving herself over to the song being her guide. That too is my goal when I sing.”
Asked how he manages to do that, to become one with a song, he said, “Well, sometimes it feels more like, how do I not do whatever it is that keeps me from entering that space? Like, how can I quiet the temptation to compete or impress and, instead, embody the music?”
Listening rooms have grown in popularity for a wide range of artists, from acoustic singer-songwriters to spoken-word performances and more, Peltier said.
“They are typically held in relatively small spaces, and are often modeled to provide a more intimate experience than would be found in other settings,” she said. “Refreshments may be available, but in all cases, the focus of the event is on the performance.”
The CommUnity Zone offers a selection of food and drinks at their events. They hope to have both curated events, with established artists, as well as “open nights” when the stage might be open to anyone who wishes to perform, Peltier said.
“At the CommUnity Zone, our hope is to offer this deep listening experience for both local artists who want the chance to perform for a small, focused audience, and for the audience members who want to listen to the artist,” she said.
Audience members can take in the songs and let them meld with their own experiences.
“Listeners arrive at shows with their own stories, which color how they hear the music,” Farmer said. “I just hope each person hears or experiences something that makes them glad they came to the show.”
A $5 fee will help pay for refreshments and operating costs. Donations or merchandise purchases to support the artists are also appreciated.
