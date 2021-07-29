MILTON — Tired of disappointment after disappointment caused by concerts being canceled due to COVID-19 over the past year and a half, members of Christ Wesleyan Church decided several months ago to host their own and open it up to the entire community.
Valley Fest will feature some very well-known artists in contemporary Christian music today. The event will be held this Saturday at Christ Wesleyan’s outdoor stadium.
Approximately four months ago, the idea for the concert event began when Creation Festival — a large annual Christian musical festival in Pennsylvania — was canceled again this year. According to Christ Wesleyan Church youth pastor Eddie Witkowski, it was a final straw, of sorts, after continual cancellations, it seemed, of everything that had to do with fun and fellowship.
Valley Fest, he said, will be an outdoor event, limiting exposure to COVID, so “We feel comfortable about moving forward and it being safe.” and he and others planning the event, he said, have committed to following through: “We’re going to host it, and we’re not going to cancel.”
Attendees are asked to follow guidelines from the CDC and state Department of Health.
Securing a name, a website, and the bands for the event happened fast.
“We’ve had an incredible team,” Witkowski said. “Over 100 volunteers to run it and make it happen. It’s been a whirlwind, but it’s been incredible.”
Even though they were on a tight deadline, they were still very selective about the type of entertainment that would be offered.
“We put some feelers out there for different bands, and spent some time praying about,” Witkowski said.
They wanted to invite bands “we thought had the right heart,” he said. “Every one of these bands has demonstrated incredible humility and willingness to work together.”
Featured artists will be Building 429, Aaron Cole, and The Young Escape. The following local talent will also be joining in: Freedom Calls, Michael Sweigard Band, and Holly Mestach. Christ Wesleyan lead pastor Branden Mestach will serve as emcee.
Witkowski said one of the goals was to offer a wide diversity of music to draw the biggest fans and to encourage everyone to come together.
“This country right now is more divided than ever before,” he said. So the vision was, “What if we had all these different styles of music come together under one umbrella, and people could experience something new and worship God together. Christian background or not, this will be a place they can come together.”
Trevor Heyd will be the main speaker for the event. The 34-year-old from Jackson, Michigan, is an ordained Wesleyan minister and evangelist, as well as a professional skateboarder who also likes to throw in some beatboxing during his speaking events.
He has shared the stage with well-known artists such as Jeremy Camp, Derek Minor, Bianca, Lisa Luby Ryan (I Am Second), NF, Israel Houghton, We Are Leo, Disciple, Beaver Fleming and Wake Schepman (both of Nitro Circus), Everyday Sunday, Lights Go Down, Rend Collective, Elevation Worship, and more.
At Valley Fest on Saturday, he said he plans to incorporate some beatboxing into his message, which he has titled “Ducks Fly Together,” based on the movie “Mighty Ducks 2.”
“The concept is if you fly with God, God will fly with you, and you can make it through anything in life,” Heyd said. As part of his message, he also plans to read a journal entry that he had written years ago, what he calls “raw and real” and hopes will speak deeply to those who feel neglected, and those who have “slipped up.”
Heyd’s ministry is a result of experiencing God’s grace in his own life, and the subsequent calling to help others, he said.
As a teenager, he was especially touched by an evangelist’s ministry at a camp he attended. The man was “super animated and funny,” he said, and “allowed me to love being in a church, a spiritual setting He had me belly laughing and in the same message crying and on my knees at the end. It was a pivotal moment in my faith…My faith was no longer my parents’. I acknowledged the Holy Spirit and I truly had a genuine change within me, and I started sharing Christ as much as I could in high school.”
Having been interested in skateboarding and the underground music scene, Heyd said his ministry style was inspired by that evangelist.
“I’ve always been loud, obnoxious, animated, crazy,” he said, and never fit the stereotype that someone who knew Jesus had to become “super serious.” Instead, he discovered that he could “stay true to myself by staying true to what God created me to be. That’s never to justify bad or moral behavior — that should change. But style, what I enjoy, and using those things as tools to help others encounter God — that’s my desire, to use those tools to help others find Christ and to know that Christ is not boring.”
“Ever since then, I wanted to do what that guy did for me, for other people,” he said.
Witkowski is looking forward to what the event will accomplish in the community and in individual hearts.
He believes the artists coming to the event will challenge the common stereotype that Christian music is “sub-par in quality.”
But aside from that, he said, “I feel like the dream has just continued to build and build,” and “In an ideal world, I’m just looking to connect as many people as possible to God.”
Gates will open at 2 p.m. Entrance to the concert is $35 cash per person at the door (no credit cards). Children under 5 are free. To keep costs as low as possible, no ticket orders will be taken online.
Parking will be available at the stadium, with overflow areas at the nearby parish and other locations. Signs, attendants and shuttles will provide direction.
For more information, visit https://www.valleyfestpa.com.