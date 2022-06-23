Enjoy a family-friendly day of music on the Susquehanna River with some of the area’s best musical talents at the Bluegrass & BBQ on Lake Augusta, Saturday, at the Jesse C. Woodring Amphitheater, 134 S. Front St., Sunbury. The event starts at noon with musical performances beginning at 1 p.m.
This is the first year for the Bluegrass on Lake Augusta event, organized and sponsored by the Sunbury Arts Council, along with Hanna 92.3 & 106.1, and Ryan McDonald.
A variety of food vendors will be available, and Ace of Games Axe Throwing will be in attendance with their trailer. This is also a BYOB event for those 21 and over with a valid ID. Attendees are encouraged to bring their kayaks, rafts, and fishing poles.
Musical entertainment for the festival will include Strawberry Ridge, Van Wagner, Low Hanging Fruit, and Dead Horse Revival, a Central Pennsylvania Music Awards (CPMA) nominee this year.
“We are thankful to have a great lineup of some of the areas most loved Central (Pennsylvania) bluegrass/ folk musicians and grateful they will be a part of the first annual event,” said Lindie Lloyd, executive director of the Sunbury Arts Council. “I have seen all of these bands play at some fantastic venues, and we are excited to bring them to Sunbury.”
This is also the Sunbury Arts Council’s first year doing a music event, and Lloyd said they were hopeful that it would go over well.
“We wanted to do something that was unique to our area, and a bluegrass event is one that we haven’t seen too close to home,” Lloyd said. “There are so many amazing (Pennsylvania) bluegrass bands, and we are excited to utilize the beautiful amphitheater.”
Sunbury Arts Council Vice President John Barnhart helped Lloyd organize and promote the event.
“Personally, I feel this event will help attract tourism to our city,” he said. “We get a chance to show off our beautiful river front and the Jesse C. Woodring Amphitheater.”
The Sunbury Arts Council has been planning this festival for over a year, with the idea of it becoming an annual event to raise money for “Music Together,” a new music education program they are bringing to the community that will provide youth with free music lessons, offering equal access for every child to learn an instrument.
“Every child needs the opportunity to experience music,” Lloyd said. “Due to difficult circumstances, countless families are unable to afford the high cost of private music lessons. We are dedicated to helping families with children interested in music and offering them low cost to free music lessons.”
The Sunbury Arts Council hopes to start enrolling students into its “Music Together” program this fall. All classes will be taught by local, professional and college level students studying music. Students will have the opportunity to give back to their community through recitals and performances.
“It is our goal to bring our program to local schools and introduce students to music and instruments with a hands-on learning experience,” Lloyd said. “Students who are interested in learning an instrument will be able to sign up for ‘Music Together’ classes.”
Barnhart said he’s hoping that this year’s bluegrass festival sparks enough interest that the Sunbury Arts Council can make it a yearly event. In fact, they are already making plans for next year’s festival, with more bands, food and vendors.
“All proceeds from the event are going to help kick start our music program,” he said. “We look forward to having a great turnout for our Bluegrass and BBQ festival, and we hope to see you all there. Watch out for next year — we’re going to keep growing and make it as big and family friendly as possible.”
Lloyd said they have sold close to 200 tickets out of 500 available and will have more for purchase at the gate.
“We hope that everyone has a wonderful time,” she said. “We want everyone to have a relaxing day on the river, enjoy the beautiful view and some amazing musicians.”