ELYSBURG — Glenda Weikel grew up in Elysburg and has fond memories of the town coming alive to welcome in the holiday season. Among other events, Santa each year would make his way through town and stop at the bank in the downtown.
“That hasn’t happened in a long time,” Weikel said. Having recently moved back to the area, she said she wanted to bring that festive atmosphere back. A board member of All Home Days Association, she is coordinating the association’s inaugural Jolly Jamboree this Saturday.
She said the association, which is best known for its 100-plus year-old annual All Home Days celebration every Labor Day weekend, has been looking for more ways to get out into the community and offer family-friendly events.
“We wanted to help bring in the holiday spirit,” she said, “have a good time.”
The Jolly Jamboree will begin with an opening ceremony at 10:30 to 11 am. at the Ralpho Township Community Park (entrance to All Home Days). Santa will arrive on the firetruck, and Southern Columbia choir and band members will perform some carols. There will also be a tree lighting.
Then, Santa will get back on the firetruck to lead a mini parade to the fire company, with several costumed members of the All Home Days Association following behind with dogs dressed up as reindeer.
The remainder of the activities for the day will be held at the fire company, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Children will be able to make crafts, play games, and purchase gifts, such as holiday headbands, glasses, and smencils. They will also have the opportunity to take “Selfies with Santa”. The games will include Santa Ski Ball, Reindeer Ringtoss, and Snowman Cornhole.
Activities require tickets, which are $1 each.
There is also plenty for adults to enjoy, including a table full of baked goods, both ready to eat and pre-packaged, from Ponduce Farms, of Elysburg.
Profile Coffee and Roasters Inc. will provide complimentary hot chocolate for children. For the adults, coffee will be available for purchase.
At 2 p.m., several groups from Heath’s Dance Crew, of Trevorton, will do live Christmas performances.
Pretty Petals, of Paxinos, will also be on site to offer flower arrangement workshops for adults.
Weikel said they will also be holding at least 18 raffles for donated items.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “The business community has really come through.”
Also on site will be a food truck, Son of a Butcher, and about 10 vendors, all with holiday items for sale.
Nancy Gobee is treasurer of All Home Days Association and is helping to coordinate the Jolly Jamboree, where she will also be a vendor.
“I like the fact that we’re doing something for the holidays,” Gobee said, “which we’ve not been able to do before, because our buildings [at the community park] are not heated.”
She said she is grateful for the generosity of the fire department to let them use their newly decorated community room.
Gobee is especially excited for this event because it gives her an opportunity embrace one of her greatest passions. Throughout the year, she creates various crochet items, but she said she also really enjoys making Christmas decorations and ornaments. Her table will include wall hangings, stuffed Santas, stockings, ornaments, home decorations, as well as crocheted neck warmers, ponchos, ear warmers, and microwave and plate cozies.
According to Gobee, vendors will also include several direct selling companies, unique pens, kids’ hair bows, face painting, homemade car smellies, and a vendor who will bring a heat press with which to design t-shirts.
Weikel said they are thankful for a group of volunteers from Southern Columbia FBLA to help with the event this Saturday. These students will also be selling coupons for Christmas trees at Ponduce Farms.
Proceeds from the event are earmarked for the upkeep and improvements of the association’s facilities and grounds at the community park.
A veteran’s-based organization, All Home Days Association’s main event each year is the All Home Days celebration, a three-day festival over the Labor Day weekend, which continues to expand.
Gobee said she loves that the Jolly Jamboree is helping them and their mission to become more visible in the community.
“Hopefully this will become a yearly thing,” she said.