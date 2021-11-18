The Albright Center for the Arts in Sunbury will host a murder mystery dinner theatre Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. The fundraiser will generate much-needed funding for the center’s ongoing restoration. “This could appeal to a lot of people. It could be a night out with friends or a date night or just a fun night to go out and do something new. We ask that everyone is over 18 years of age,” said Jaime Hynoski, who is a marketing consultant with Albright.
Chad Evans is best known locally as a disc jockey for WQKX. He is also the owner of Stone State Entertainment in Shamokin, which will orchestrate the murder mystery dinner for Albright.
“We have patrons that join us for a dinner and unfortunately something horrible happens and we are all caught in a predicament. There is a murder and we want someone to solve the mystery,” said Evans, who wrote, produced and directed the murder mystery production.
Titled “This Job Will Kill Ya,” the premise of the mystery is that the owner of a multi-million dollar fortune has passed away. “Seven employees of that company come together for one night with the hope of being the recipient of the Tets Technology fortune. When the stakes are this high, things don’t always go as planned,” said Evans.
Eight local actors will portray Tets Technology employees. “The atmosphere of the room is a night out in a banquet hall and the (Tets employees) are there to have dinner alone and do not anticipate 100 people joining them,” said Evans.
Fundraiser attendees will be charged with figuring out who the murderer is while dining on fare from Craft Catering in Bloomsburg. The buffet-style meal will include parmesan-crusted chicken, vegetable medley, baked ziti, garden salad, rolls and butter, dessert, water and iced tea. “We will have BYOB at this show,” said Evans.
The event will be held in the Albright Center’s newly renovated lower level, which can accommodate over 100 people. “This is a way to get a new crowd into the space to see how beautiful it is and get a great show while they are there. Hopefully afterward, they will use the Albright Center for an event they are hosting or spread the word to family and friends.”
The public is invited to attend the fundraiser at 450 Chestnut St. in Sunbury but seating is limited. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased through Albright Center’s Facebook page under the events tab.