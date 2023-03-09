Last year the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum revitalized what had been one of Mifflinburg’s largest summer events, Mifflinburg Buggy Days. With an upswing in the museum activities, the tradition continues, marking Saturday, June 10, for this year’s event.
The organizers are working hard to present a full day of activities, entertainment, events and demonstrations. Buggy rides will be offered, alpacas are available for petting, and old-fashioned children’s games are in the making,
Special buggy maker graveyard tours, and tours of the Buggy-makers Victorian house will be offered. Informational conversations at the buggy makers shop for those who like details of the shop functions, and an antique car display are on the agenda.
In addition to food and craft vendors, vintage antiques will be offered for sale and old-fashioned carnival games are available. Ongoing musical entertainment is scheduled to keep good mood in the atmosphere.
This year marks the 45th anniversary of the opening of the Buggy Museum. It is one of only eleven museums in the entire country which is located on the actual site of the trade. Buggy Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Market Street between 4th and 6th Streets and 5th street to Quarry Road.