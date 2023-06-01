SUNBURY — From kayaking to metal detecting, the second annual Susquehanna Greenway Outdoor Expo will include more than 50 exhibitors highlighting just about every kind of outdoor activity the region has to offer, and even giving visitors a chance to try them.
“Those interested in learning about the outdoor opportunities in our region and beyond will find everything they need to start planning their next adventure,” said Alana Jajko, director of communications and outreach for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership, which hosts the event.
Attendees of the event — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Shikellamy State Park — will be able to explore gear vendors, chat with the experts and discover opportunities for hiking, biking and paddling in the Susquehanna River Valley. They can also try their hand at interactive demos, clinics and workshops.
The event will also feature kid-friendly activities, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and chances to win a kayak and other outdoor-themed prizes.
In addition to exploring exhibitors featuring traditional kayaking, cycling, mountain biking and fishing outfitters, Jajko said visitors can also explore more “niche activities” like disc golf and metal detecting.
“You’ll see new products to the outdoor industry, outdoor-themed merchandise, outdoor clubs, conservation groups, nature photography, camping gear and more,” she said.
The inaugural expo last year was held in conjunction with National Trails Day and Great Outdoors Month, on June 4.
“It was inspired by a gap that needed to be filled in outdoor programming,” Jajko said, “as well as the blossoming interest in outdoor recreation seen across Pennsylvania.”
While there were outdoor expos emphasizing hunting and fishing, she said, there was no real event that “brought together the greater outdoor community.”
In addition, following the COVID pandemic, many people were much more interested in outdoor activities, some for the first time and others looking to become more experienced.
“The expo became the perfect opportunity for outdoor lovers to converge, check out gear and engage with the educational opportunities at the event,” Jajko said.
She said the event is for people of all ages; of all ability, skill, and interest levels; and for those who are new to the area or have been residents for a long time.
Riverside Adventure Company, of Riverside, Ski Valley Bike Shop, of Danville, and Amy Houseknecht, of Danville, are combining this year to create an expo location they hope will appeal to both the mind and body of outdoor enthusiasts.
Dave Decoteau, owner of Riverside Adventure Company, said he will be offering a beginners level course on paddling “and potentially get attendees on the water for the first time.” They will also be offering a guided kayak tour around the island.
“This offering will require some knowledge and fitness, and about 35 percent of that paddle is upstream,” he said.
Ski Valley Bike Shop will present a “skills course” and will be selling bike-related accessories and answering questions.
Houseknecht will share techniques on stretching, breathing, yoga, gratitude and mindfulness.
“Working together, we hope to always have something interesting happening at our location at the expo,” Decoteau said.
Jajko said she hopes the expo will encourage more outdoor businesses to come to the region to help serve the public’s growing interest in the outdoors. The mission of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership is to continue to build connections along the Susquehanna River and grow the Greenway, a corridor of connected trails, parks, river access points, and communities.
“By showcasing this local treasure, we hope to show people that you don’t need to go far to access an abundance of outdoor activities,” Jajko said.
“As a result, we also hope that enthusiasm for our backyard river also draws attention to the need to protect it, encouraging residents to do their part to “Leave No Trace’ during their outdoor adventures and help keep the Susquehanna River clean and beautiful for others to enjoy in the years to come.”
Grand funders for the expo are the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Degenstein Foundation, the PPL Foundation. Greenway Sponsors are Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau and M&T Bank.
Jajko said the partnership is happy about the great turnout of exhibitors for this year’s expo.
“Our network of partners really stepped up to the plate to provide a fantastic lineup of activities, presentations, demonstrations, and clinics at this year’s event, and we can’t wait to share it all with the public this Saturday,” Jajko said.