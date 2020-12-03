LEWISBURG — Do some gift shopping while basking in the holiday spirit at every turn in a fun socially distanced event.
The Lewisburg Holiday Market, featuring more than 100 vendors, takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Farmers’ Market on Fairground Road.
“It’s nice to support small businesses,” said Karen Teichman, organizer of the event and co-owner along with Christine Teichman of C & K’s Unique Creations & Events. “Over 100 artists and crafters and a few direct sales reps are participating and bringing along their beautiful items for sale. We have so many talented people in our Valley.”
Joe Sharp, manager of the Lewisburg Farmers’ Market, explained that the holiday market will create a festive event, “within limits.”
“We’re taking lots of precautions (against COVID-19),” he said. “We’re hoping people can come out and enjoy the day. It’s going to be great.”
Outside booths will include soaps and lotions, face masks and bath teas. Other offerings include dog leashes, collars, bow ties, custom paw print mugs, pet beds made from dresser drawers, painted signs and wooden, burned wood, engraved glass and primitive signs, reverse canvas, holiday and all-season signs.
Apparel available will include tie-dyed, knitted/crocheted items, hats, fleece scarves with a secret pocket, recycled sweater mittens, purses, bags and handbags, handmade jewelry and other assorted jewelry and doll clothes.
“I think people will be happy they came to find that one-of-a-kind item,” Teichman said, “like a children’s book, or amazing jewelry, a candle, or a wide number of wood crafts — there is so much to choose from, to make that very special gift.”
“This event helps support small businesses and puts you in the holiday spirit,” said DeAnna Troxell, of Crafty Dee. “Buy local, buy handmade.”
In addition to the arts and crafts vendors, direct sales and nonprofit groups will be on hand.
“Some favorite nonprofits will include Haven to Home — some of their dogs will be all dressed up for the holidays,” Teichman said. “Also, RiverStage Theater will be on-hand with information about the upcoming livestreaming of ‘The Nutcracker.’ Look for their characters. The Public Library for Union County will be selling some awesome marinara sauce to help make up for lost fundraisers normally held during the year. And Lewisburg Sunset Rotary will have a booth making pinecone bird feeders with the kids.”
Direct sales reps include: Pink Zebra, Scentsy, Color Street, Usborn Books, Mary Kay, Paparazzi and 31.
Santa will arrive at 11 a.m., courtesy of William Cameron Engine Company. Mr. Grinch may accompany him. During the day, there will be a blacksmithing demonstration as well as visits with Olaf and photo ops with Hohoho Dog rescue photo booth, with dogs dressed in tie-dye
“Scott, the Balloon Guy, will be there from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., handing out balloon creations,” Teichman said. “A special trio from Buffalo Valley will be providing some Christmas carols, and DJ Ray with Shockwave Sounds will play great tunes and take requests all day. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., TL and Kj will perform from the porch, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Ricky and Harv will provide some great music.”
Food and beverages include coffee and espresso, hot chocolate, breakfast sandwiches, BBQ chicken, cheesesteaks, pizza, whoopie pies, cheesecakes, yogurt, fudge, meat and cheese trays, smoked cheese, pepper jelly and salsa, jams and jellies, kettle corn, hard cider, dessert wines and more.
“Inside, you’ll find baked goods, produce and gift items, in addition to the outside vendors,” Teichman said. “Have you tried the fire roasted pizza? It’s amazing.”
As Sharp mentioned, COVID precautions have been carefully studied and implemented.
“I think it’s important to mention, our outside spaces are safely distanced with craft booths six feet apart. No crowding,” Teichman said. “A lot of attention has been given to the PA Department of Health’s recommendations in our outside setup. We want to keep our visitors safe.”