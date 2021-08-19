MUNCY — An inaugural Christian music festival, free and open to the public, will be held outdoors this Friday evening in Muncy.
Presented by JMeg Ministries, the Redeemed Music Festival will feature the popular contemporary Christian music band Newsong, and contemporary Christian music singer Tasha Layton.
The night will also feature local music talent Holly Mestach, John Messner, and Randy & Jade Fisher, as well as special speakers, the Rev. K.R. Mele and the Rev. Dave Jones, co-founder of JMeg Ministries.
The concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 5471 Clarkstown Road. Grounds will open at 4 p.m. for VIP ticket holders, and 4:30 p.m. for general admission.
The event will also include fun for kids, food and craft vendors, and community and ministry resources, focusing on missions, veterans support, drug and alcohol rehabilitation, healing from sexual abuse, awareness of human trafficking, and more.
According to Jones, JMeg Ministries has hosted several concert events in previous years with well-known Christian music artists John Tibbs, Building 429, and Britt Nicole. Last fall, a kickoff concert event leading up to this festival featured soloist Russ Lee, of Newsong.
Jones said the goal all along was to build the momentum for a more extensive festival. This Friday will be just that.
All of the artists featured at the festival, Jones, said, “have become good friends, good acquaintances.” Also a radio host at WGRC, Jones said he has been able to build great connections with many artists and ministry partners over the years. Newsong has been a longtime Christian music band, especially known for hosting the popular Winter Jam music festival event that tours the country each year. Layton recently returned to her Christian roots after making it to the top 60 in American Idol, then eventually touring the world as a background singer and dancer for Katy Perry.
Every single person on the bill for Friday’s event, Jones said, fits with the purpose and mission of JMeg Ministries.
“They all have a heart for ministry beyond the stage,” he said. “It’s exciting to bring this group together.”
Jones traces the festival’s theme, “Redeemed,” to JMeg Ministries’ origins. During a mission’s trip, Jones’s wife and JMeg co-founder Dottie Jones, heard a woman running into a park, screaming, and went to help her. The woman was in an abusive situation, and Dottie was there to help and pray for her. That, Jones said, prompted the formation of JMeg, which today offers a clothing closet, counseling center, and serves as a bridge to many community and ministry resources for those in need.
Many of them will be on site Friday.
“Having all of those folks invited to this event just makes sense and matches what we try to do on a day-to-day basis,” Jones said.
The message the ministry wants to relay regularly is about redemption out of negative circumstances.
“We can find ourselves in better circumstances because of the work that Jesus has done on our behalf,” he said.
Helping to share that message at many JMeg events over the last few years is music duo Randy & Jade Fisher. Randy said he has been blessed to serve alongside Jones, whom he describes as “a person that is always moving forward, always has a purpose.
“It’s fun to watch him progress in ministry and always have his hands in something,” he said, “positively influencing the community with something new.”
The Fishers also serve with Jones at the “Get Real” youth singing competition each year.
Randy is especially looking forward to the concert on Friday.
“Doing a show with Newsong is definitely a big deal,” he said. “And Tasha Layton. They are both amazing artists.”
He grew up listening to Newsong on the radio, he said, and he and Jade even sang Newsong’s song “When God Made You” to each other at their wedding.
“The thought never crossed my mind that I’d have the opportunity to do a show with them,” he said.
As a free event, Randy said the goal of the event is to bring hope to the community, and to connect those in need with the various ministries and resources the valley has to offer.
Jones explains the goal of the event as “two-fold.”
“One, we realize that there are a lot of people out there with things that are going pretty good. This is a free, positive event that people can come to, hear some great encouraging music, and encouraging messages from God’s Word. Second, there is another group of people with things that aren’t going too well. We want them to hear that same music, that same music through God’s Word of redemption.”
VIP tickets are $25 and include premium seating, a festival T-shirt, a surprise item, and a meet-and-greet with Layton and Newsong.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or a blanket. In the case of inclement weather the event will be moved indoors. A love offering will be received.
For more information and to purchase VIP tickets, visit www.jmegministries.com or call 570-246-3235.