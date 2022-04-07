LEWISBURG — It might be too chilly to kayak in the Susquehanna Valley right now, but it’s a great time to see footage of others enjoying the paddling lifestyle around the world.
The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership will present the Paddling Film Festival on Saturday, 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Campus Theatre.
The Paddling Film Festival tours in various locations around the world, said Alana Jajko, director of communications and outreach for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP). Organizations can register to host the festival at a venue of their choice.
“As a host, we select films from a lineup of about 16 award-winning pieces to tailor the festival and truly make it our own,” she said. “This year, we’ve chosen a sampling of films that will take the audience on excursions around the world. They will experience a whitewater trip through Africa, a hike into an Alaskan volcano, raft out from the caldera to the Pacific Ocean, and view the story of one man’s commute to work in Australia via kayak.”
Kayaking enthusiasts will appreciate seeing the kayaking adventures on the films, said Corey Ellison, SGP executive director.
“This winter has been a long one,” she said. “By April, everyone has a little bit of cabin fever that is spurred on by the adventures that await them once the weather begins to warm and the outdoors start to show their colors. The Paddling Film Festival offers attendees a chance to take a journey around the world to explore how others have opted outside and see where their adventures have taken them.”
When the SGP hosted the Paddling Film Festival last year, they incorporated it with a kayak trip down the Susquehanna River, but this year they decided to give the films their own showcase and get folks excited for the season to come, Jaiko said.
“We are also hosting the festival earlier in the year, so it is still a bit too cool to paddle, but not too early to plan for the season ahead,” she said. “Spring is in the air, and it’s the perfect time of year to get excited for paddling days to come. Watching some of the world’s best paddling films will help scratch the itch, plus SGP will be providing free resources that will help attendees start planning trips on the Susquehanna River.”
At Saturday’s festival, the films will tell the story of unique paddling experiences, while SGP’s information table will offer free maps, brochures, and paddling itineraries that will assist folks in planning their very own adventures on the Susquehanna River, Jaiko said.
“Staff of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership will be there to answer any questions during breaks and intermission,” she said. “We will also be raffling off several prizes to the downtown businesses of Lewisburg, which is a wonderful little town to explore before or after the event.”
The Paddling Film Festival’s world-class cinematography and unique stories will help light a spark to inspire everyone to get outside and explore this year, Ellis said.
“SGP is excited to bring this world-traveling film festival to Lewisburg,” she said, “and staff will be on-hand to provide resources to attendees to transition that excitement into exploration by learning about the numerous opportunities that are available right in the Susquehanna Greenway.”
The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership promotes opportunities and provides resources for outdoor recreation on and along the Susquehanna River, including hiking, biking, and paddling adventures, Jaiko said.
“The Paddling Film Festival is really a fantastic opportunity to be inspired by paddling adventures from around the world and learn how similar activities are available right in our backyard on the Susquehanna River,” she said. “It’s a chance to get hyped by the films and start planning for your own adventures later this year — we will have all the maps, itineraries, and information you need right at the theatre! What’s not to love?”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com