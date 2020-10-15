SELINSGROVE — Pack up the family and enjoy the intriguing qualities of a field of crisp, swaying cornstalks from the comfort of your car.
Heimbach’s Country Store will host a Drive-Thru Corn Maze on Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m., to benefit Agapeland Preschool. Cost is $20 per vehicle with up to eight people.
The drive-thru modification was made as a nod to pandemic social distancing but also as a fun, new way of navigating a cornfield. Rest assured, though, there will be no fender benders.
“Basically it’s going to be car in and car out,” said Sue Heimbach, of Heimbach’s Country Store. “It’s not going to be like you’re going to get lost in the cornfield and go wandering around, but there will be twists and turns, and there will be the fun of driving through a corn maze.”
There will also be some surprises along the way, although Heimbach didn’t want to reveal what they’ll be, only acknowledging the maze will feature a farm theme with things like corn and scarecrows. Kids can see calves, goats and chickens and have their picture taken standing near a Steiger tractor.
Heimbach’s food truck will sell hot and sweet sausage sandwiches, cheesesteaks and other foods. Apple cider, hot chocolate and cookies will also be available.
Michele Hoch, director of Agapeland Preschool, in Selinsgrove, said the nonprofit school has had to spend more on cleaning and sanitation supplies to combat COVID-19 while losing their usual fundraiser events due to pandemic social distancing guidelines. The school typically tries to raise money through community fundraisers rather than asking their preschoolers to sell items.
Hoch was delighted when Rose Hostetler, of Heimbach’s Country Store, approached her about raising money with the drive-thru corn maze.
“I don’t know if the Heimbachs realize how grateful we are for this,” she said.
“It’s an awesome preschool, and they’re struggling through this (pandemic),” Hostetler said, noting that her four children attended Agapeland. “They teach what our children need to be taught right now. My children all have good memories of it.”
The maze will be geared toward children, but adults will find it entertaining too, Heimbach said, while Hostetler joked that it’s an opportunity to drive through a cornfield without getting in trouble. It’s also a chance to experience what it’s like to be surrounded by 8-foot-high stalks of autumn corn.
“I’m a farm girl,” Hostetler said. “It’s pretty cool to be in the cornfield and hear what the corn has to say.”
Tickets can be purchased in advance at Heimbach’s Country Store. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 25.