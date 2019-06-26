This weekend, the Bannerville Volunteer Fire Company will hold its second annual carnival and parade, which this year coincides with the fire company’s 70th anniversary.
Derek Wagner, a trustee and firefighter for the company, is helping to coordinate the event this year. He said in the past, the fire company used to have annual carnivals, but hasn’t for a number of years. In 2017, Wagner and another volunteer decided to renew the tradition.
“It gets the community together to have some fun and raise some money,” he said.
Despite hot and humid weather for the carnival last year, Wagner said there was still a great turnout for both nights.
“We have great support from our community,” he said.
The event this year will include craft and food vendors, including fish and fries by the fire company. Other vendors will provide treats such as pizza, lemonade, funnel cakes, soft pretzels, sticky buns, and snow cones.
The carnival will also include a cake wheel and rip tickets; a barbecue chicken dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday; an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 6 to 9 a.m. Saturday; and a parade at 6 p.m. on Saturday, starting at the West Beaver Township building at 8362 Stage Road and ending at the fire company. Entertainment will be provided at 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday by Lucky Afternoon.
On Friday, All Access, a local Christian band, will provide entertainment at 6 and 8 p.m.
All Access member Berni Arnold said the band, which began through a local youth ministry, has been together at least 15 years and currently includes nine members. Most are from Samuel’s Church in McClure.
The band has been invited to perform contemporary Christian music at a number of community events, she said, including a Beavertown community picnic, Beaver Springs Relay for Life, and a community church service in McClure.
This will be their second year performing for the Bannerville Volunteer Fire Company’s carnival. Last year, she said the heat index was at a record high, but they still had a great time.
“It was nice to see a small community come together, and we hope the weather (this weekend) allows even more community members to come out and enjoy the carnival,” she said.
Wagner said he hopes the event will be held annually for many more years to come.
“We want to try and make it grow every year,” he said, adding that they are already looking forward to a possible bigger celebration in honor of the fire company’s 75th anniversary.
The fire company was established in 1949 with approximately eight members.
According to secretary Kayla Beiler, the company had only one fire truck at the time. Today, they have an engine, tanker, brush, EMS squad, utility, canteen and a forestry unit. In the 1990s, the building was expanded to a three-bay truck room, and they were able to buy an updated engine in 2008 and a tanker in 2013.
Today, the fire company has around 30 members. Beiler said the company’s current oldest members joined in 1959.
The company typically holds a fundraiser at least once a month. Wagner said they are planning to have a gun raffle on July 20, and a cornhole tournament on Aug. 17.
Bannerville is located on the outskirts of McClure borough, in West Beaver Township, near the Snyder-Mifflin county line.