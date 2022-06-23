LEWISBURG — After COVID restrictions curtailed activities the past two years, the Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Committee is thrilled to be hosting downtown activities once again.
The events start on Friday with a Community Gathering and food stands at 5 p.m. and a Patriotic Show at 7 p.m. in Wolfe Field, just off St. Anthony Street and across from the Lewisburg Community Garden. Around dusk or 9:30 p.m., what is being billed as “The Largest Fireworks Show In Union County History!” will be held.
On Saturday, the 27th Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade begins at 10 a.m., opening with a fly-in from a parachute team and featuring bands, floats and veterans going back as far as World War II. The parade starts at 8th & Market streets and continues through town to North 3rd Street and University Avenue, where it ends at Presidents Grove, Bucknell University, where there will be a Veterans’ Recognition Ceremony.
The parade’s motto this year is “One Nation, Communities United.”
Despite the amount of work that goes into producing the weekend, Terry Burke, president of the Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Committee, finds the effort worthwhile.
“It is vital that our veterans know how much our communities appreciate the sacrifices made by them and their families. With so much political and other divides our country faces, now more than ever we need to come together for any common purpose we can find and honoring our veterans is a great reason to rally with each other despite whatever differences we have,” Burke said, adding, “We haven’t been able to congregate in these big ways in two years. We are excited at the opportunity to bring people together for a great cause.”
“We’re back this year on the streets of Lewisburg,” said Al Walter, vice president of the Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Committee. “We’re very happy about that.”
The Patriotic Show on Friday evening is preceded by food vendors at 5 p.m. at Wolfe Field. The free, two-hour show starts at 7 p.m. with Blue River Soul, featuring singer Karen Meeks, pianist/singer Rich Findlay, Ted DiCola on saxophone, Chris Minnich on drums and Stan Piaskowski on bass. The band is sponsored by locally owned and operated McDonald’s Restaurants.
Around 9:30 p.m., as night falls, the fireworks will begin, sponsored by Weis Markets and USA LIFE.
“Weis Markets remains committed to veterans year-round through weekly discounts for veterans and our annual partnership with Paralyzed Veterans of America,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets vice president of advertising and marketing. “We look forward to celebrating with a viewing party and block party at our Lewisburg store.”
“We are excited to join the celebration with a fantastic 4th of July Fireworks display honoring the heroic spirit of our nation,” said USA Life CEO Shawn Stout. “We want to give a big salute to all the veterans at home and abroad, and to all Americans right here in the heart of Pennsylvania.”
Mike Bixler, owner of Bixler Pyrotechnics, said the company is 100 percent computerized and uses the exact same firing system as Disney World.
“Shells will be discharged up to eight inches in diameter,” he said. “The largest shells will break over a tenth of a mile wide. They come out of the guns over 200 mph and rise approximately 100 feet per inch. So the largest shells will rise 800 feet before detonating. We will be shooting some never-seen-before, American-made, fire-in-the-sky shells. Over 2,000 shells will go up.”
Parade starts with parachutes
Shortly before Saturday’s 10 a.m. parade, attendees can look to the skies to see the All Veteran Group (AVG) parachuting into town. Based in Raeford, North Carolina, the AVG has performed over 50,000 parachute jumps combined, including three with former President George H.W. Bush. Their appearance is sponsored by Geisinger.
Burke has been told the plane will “buzz” the crowd, and it takes about five minutes for them to drift to the ground.
The “One Nation, Communities United” parade will feature 190 entries with about 2,000 participants.
“There will be around 100 veterans, including five WWII veterans, which is awesome,” Burke said.
Among other participants, the parade will feature Miss Pennsylvania 2022 and nearly a dozen bands, from high school marching bands and drum and bugle corps to string bands, pipe bands and a drum and fife band.
The Lewisburg Fire Department will position two ladder trucks to drape a flag across Market Street at the corner of 5th Street, Walter said.
New this year is the Sgt. Thomas Reimensnyder Patriot Award. The Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Committee has invited community groups to enter floats in a competition for the most patriotic, sponsored by Susquehanna Community Bank. The winner receives $250 from Susquehanna Community Bank.
When committee members discussed having a trophy made, member Pat Marolo suggested SUN Area Technical Institute, in New Berlin.
“And the students, faculty and staff there ran with it,” Burke said. “I think it spanned about four or five classes ... It was an awesome project with an awesome result. We hope to do this and have the students design a new, unique trophy every year.”
The parade will end at Bucknell University’s President’s Grove, on University Avenue, where a Veterans Recognition Ceremony and rededication of the veterans’ monument will take place. A short concert and picnic in the park will follow.
The parade committee members are happy to be offering the community gathering, fireworks and parade downtown, once again.
“We want to honor our veterans again,” Walter said.
“Not to boast, but we are proud to have one of the best ‘small-town’ parades anywhere. You are going to see something unique and hopefully that you will never forget,” Burke said. “Or seeing the pride and, in some cases, tears in our veterans’ eyes when they see how appreciated they are. I hope everyone can see and take away the pride in our community and our country that still exists today. It is rare that someone walks away from this parade and event without being emotionally moved by something.”
The parade and the ending ceremony take place rain or shine. The rain date for the fireworks is Saturday, June 25. For more information, visit “Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade” on Facebook.
