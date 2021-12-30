BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble Theatre School offers plenty of opportunities for learning, engagement, and fun, in the otherwise bleak winter months. Winter Workshops will be offered from Jan. 8 to Feb. 12, and include experiences such as scene work, improv, musical theatre intensives, stage make-up, and storytelling.
“If you have ever had an interest in theater, BTE Theatre School is an amazing way to learn and grow in this art form,” said Abigail Leffler, education director. “We accept all levels of experience and are so excited to meet new faces — and just as equally excited to see familiar faces as well!”
BTE Theatre School is just part of Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s natural predilection for education. According to Leffler, the school has evolved over the years to not only offer seasonal workshops, but after-school programs, year-long residences in youth centers, and virtual content.
For the last few years, the school has operated out of space at the Columbia Colonnade (inside the mall, next to Dunhams), where most of the workshops are held as well.
According to Leffler, this winter’s offerings will include the return of the popular improv, stage makeup, and “Accents, Dialects, and Voices” workshops, among others.
New this year will be a sense memory workshop, which Leffler describes as “an acting technique for teens that uses memories from your past and applies them to text and performance for a more authentic presentation of character and story.” Also new this year will be full-day Musical Theatre Intensives in song and dance.
“Each class will look a little different because we have so many amazing teachers, each with a different teaching style,” Leffler said. “All classes will focus on their specific subject in a fun, engaging, and inclusive style.”
Classes are three hours long on Saturdays.
“Students will arrive and learn as much as they can in that time frame and will be able to take what they learn and apply it to their future performance endeavors,” Leffler said.
Amy Rene Byrne is a member of the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble and of the Resident Acting Company, and also served formerly as the education director. She started the Winter Workshops in 2018 in an effort to make classes available to the community year-round.
“The winter can always be a challenge because of weather, so the Winter Workshops are great because they are one-off classes,” she said. “We’ve offered a wide variety of workshops over the years from acting to puppetry and special effects makeup. There is something for every kind of kid. They are always great fun and a wonderful way to keep your children and teens’ brains engaged in the cold, dark, winter months.”
Leffler is glad to be continuing the effort, especially since she has long considered BTE a major part of her life.
“My first show I ever saw was a Theatre in the Classroom at my elementary school — ‘The Oregon Trail’,” she said. “Since that day, I always knew I needed to perform or be involved in the arts. It sparked something in me.”
She attended Bloomsburg University, where she majored in theatre arts, and during that time volunteered with BTE as a sound board operator and helped backstage. After graduation, she became an acting intern with BTE, and for three years after that was a regular guest artist. In 2010, she moved to North Carolina, where she spent nine years teaching and performing. She returned to the area in 2019 when she was offered the education director position at BTE.
“There was no question in returning,” Leffler said. “BTE is my family and will always be my home.”
She has loved every moment.
“The best part of teaching is seeing children who otherwise may feel out of place in this world find their niche,” she said. “Theatre is a great equalizer in many regards. Children experience a myriad of benefits from it: social/emotional learning, creative expressions, finding friends, or simply having a place to go to feel safe.”
“Being able to provide a place that all students feel safe to express themselves or to just be present in a moment is my top priority,” she said, adding that that is the goal for all ages, from preschool to adult.
Workshops are $40 each. Theatre Family Game Night is $80 for a family of four. Scholarships and financial aid are available. Classes are currently limited to 12 students. For more information, visit www.btetheatreschool.org