SUNBURY — Northumberland County Historical Society is hosting its annual History Day on Saturday.
The event is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Fort Augusta Museum located on N. Front Street, Sunbury. It will be filled with reenactors and historians to explain life in the past.
“It will be a good day for people who enjoy history,” said Society Board Vice President Mike McWilliams. “We’ve been doing this for years. It’s very well attended.”
Other neighboring historical societies will be present to promote their organizations. Van Wagner, John Moore, Capt. Mick, Canal Boat from Muncy Historical Society, Coopers Battery, Dale Wolf Flintlock’s, Augusta Regiment and more will be represented at the event.
“There are so many people who come together and portray different time periods and do different crafts,” said past Society President Cindy Inkrote. “It gives us a better understanding of what life was like for those who lived in the past.”
Inside programs will be held throughout the day.
At 10 a.m. Van Wagner will present iron ore mining from Point Township. At 11 a.m., John Moore will present Fort Augusta during the Revolution. At noon, Rick Enterline will have music from the war years. At 1 p.m., Robert E. Lee will present treasures beneath our feet. At 2 p.m., Lynn Otto will present the Forbes Campaign, Philadelphia and Fort Duquesne, and Harry Lewis will present Joseph Priestley and Ben Franklin.
“We have a fellow named Dale Wolfe who rifles muskets,” said McWilliams. “It takes 5,000 turns to rifle a barrel by hand back in the old days.”
Inkrote said Wolfe is a “great craftsman.”
“He’s willing to come out and share and field all the questions about how those guns were built,” said Inkrote.
A youth booth will also be there for crafts, McWilliams said.
Food will be available throughout the event.
Inkrote said the past few years for the event have been tough with COVID-19 and bad weather.
“We’re looking forward to better weather and a better gathering,” she said.