PAXTONVILLE — It’s the simple, old-fashioned pleasure of spending time together that makes this celebration so special to its participants.
Paxtonville Day starts with a community dinner at noon on Saturday and ends with fireworks at 9:45 p.m., all in the community park on Mill Street. A Washer Tournament will take place Friday evening at 6:30 p.m.
“The biggest thing about Paxtonville Day is the same thing that’s special about Paxtonville, and that’s the warmth and love you experience from those around you,” said Michael Seno, former president of the Paxtonville Community Organization. “People aren’t neighbors, they’re family in Paxtonville.”
The Washer Tournament on Friday evening has taken on its own significance.
“It’s become a tradition,” said Ginny Brunner, washer tournament organizer. “We have such a good tournament.”
Registration starts at 6 p.m. The fee is $20 per team of two players in the single-elimination, best-of-three-games event. All skill levels are welcome.
While corn hole’s popularity grows, Paxtonville is happy to continue with their washer tournament, partly because with smaller boards they’re able to fit more teams in the park at one time. The tournaments started about 10 years ago when a town resident who had seen some in Florida came home and made a few boards for people to try.
“It just took off,” Brunner said.
Saturday’s activities always start with the community pork roast and potluck luncheon. People are invited to bring a covered dish to share and join in the dinner.
“It’s pretty much most of the townspeople,” said Mahlon Baney, president of the Paxtonville Community Organization. “And their extended family comes.”
In fact, Seno said he and his wife, Joyce Seno, bring several covered dishes because their family members share in the meal. The Senos lived in several towns before settling in Paxtonville in 1982, and though they travel a good bit, they haven’t missed a Paxtonville Day ever.
“This is the best town I’ve ever lived in,” Seno said. “Young people have moved into town in the past few years. They all get involved. We’ve been growing in leaps and bounds because of their efforts.”
The rest of the day takes a leisurely pace, with children’s games, a Chinese auction, bingo, a duck derby, prize wheel and raffle ticket sales. In the evening there is a community corn hole and washer fun night. People are invited to bring their bags and boards and play just for recreation.
Other than a ham donated by Etzler’s Butcher Shop, in Beavertown, and a 10-foot Pelican Trail Blazer kayak, the raffle ticket prizes are cash amounts donated by various town members in honor of loved ones. Winners need not be present at the time of the drawing.
Food stands open at 2 p.m., selling sandwiches, chips and soda. The Middleburg Boy Scout Troop 415 will sell pizza, and folks can cool off with treats from Splits N Twists ice cream truck. People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and spend the day.
— CINDY O. HERMAN