A tub in the Post Office accepts donations for the Chinese auction. People donate baked goods and other items for the Prize Wheel. Residents share a potluck lunch with free roast pork sandwiches … this is “community” at its finest.
Paxtonville Day takes place Saturday starting with the potluck luncheon at noon followed by games and raffles at the Paxtonville Park on Mill Street. On Friday evening, the annual Washer Tournament in the Park starts at 6:30 p.m.
“We start off at noon with the pork dinner. We usually buy the pork from Jim Etzler in Beavertown. It’s made by John Reigle,” said Bob Gift, a member of the Paxtonville Community Organization. “They make really good pork sandwiches. Everybody who’s coming for lunch brings something. Potato salad, macaroni salad, watermelon, pickled eggs, cookies, cheesecake … typical picnic food. It’s really nice stuff mostly made by local folks.”
Visitors are welcome at the free meal even if they haven’t had a chance to add to it.
“There’s always more food than anybody can eat,” Gift said. “People that visit certainly are welcome to come and eat.”
Leading up to the 5 p.m. Chinese auction are children’s games, Bingo and a duck derby.
“The Chinese auction is probably our biggest fundraiser,” said Gift, who has helped with Paxtonville Day since its start in 1976. “People have a lot of fun with it. Families compete against each other. There’s a lot of cheering. People blow horns.”
Gift’s wife, Tena Gift, a former secretary of the Paxtonville Community Organization, runs the Prize Wheel, which offers items like cakes, toys, a six-pack of soda or a soccer ball.
“We get a variety of things donated,” Tena Gift said. “Not everybody can eat baked goods, and not everybody bakes.”
For the duck derby, rubber ducks float down nearby Middle Creek, where kids splash into the water to hold up the lucky winners who are first to cross the finish line.
Michael Seno moved to Paxtonville in 1982 and is a former president of the Paxtonville Community Organization. His wife, Joyce Seno, is the secretary.
“The biggest thing you would enjoy here is the spirit of family,” Michael said. “People aren’t just neighbors. People are family. It’s like stepping back to the town where we grew up.”
The Washer Tournament on Friday draws teams from around the area, said Ginny Bruner, a member of the Paxtonville Community Organization.
“We’ve already had up to 75 teams,” she said. “We get a lot of people who do this pretty often.”
A raffle drawing follows Saturday’s Chinese auction and offers cash prizes up to $400. At 7:30 p.m. there will be a Community Corn Hole and Washer Fun Night. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
“The fireworks display we have is second to none,” Michael Seno said. “I mean, you would never expect that kind of display from a little town like Paxtonville.”
Beyond the pork roast and potluck, food throughout the day includes the Middleburg Boy Scout Troop 415 selling pizza, Freeburg Boy Scout Troop 490 selling homemade ice cream in chocolate, vanilla, peanut butter and raspberry, and the Paxtonville United Methodist Church selling hamburgers and hot dogs.
“The Boy Scouts pizza. Man, I don’t know where they get it, but I love it,” Bob Gift said.
Paxtonville Day is open to everyone whether they are residents or not.
“We encourage people to come,” Gift said. “It’s a way for people to come and say hello. It’s usually a pretty fun day.”
Seno agreed, saying, “It’s good food, good fun and good people.”