PENNS CREEK — During Christmastime, most people think about Jesus as a baby in a manger, but few think about the man on the cross.
Now in their 14th season of presenting a Christmas musical for the community, Penn View Bible Institute plans to tell the whole Christmas story — the one that does not end with a baby’s birth, but with Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.
“Redemption’s Story” will be presented at 7 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday at the Straub Tabernacle & Auditorium of Penn View Bible Institute, 101 Campus Drive.
The performance is free, but tickets are required. They can be obtained at www.pvbi.edu or the Penn View Bible Institute Facebook page. Ticket booths will also be present at the venue, but the public is encouraged to secure their spot early, as the spaces fill up fast in the tabernacle that seats 800 to 1,000 people.
“We have been blessed with great attendance over the years,” said Penn View choral and musical director Darren Durkee. “When we first started the production, it was just a one-night event. Due to the growth of the musical, we are up to three nights now.”
If it continues to grow, we may need to add another night, you never know,” he added with a smile.
Durkee said approximately 250 people have been involved in making the musical this year, including actors/actresses, student choirs and orchestra, and crew members. Those participating include kindergarten through 12th-grade students of Penn View Christian Academy, Penn View Bible Institute students, staff and faculty and alumni.
Each year, the musical is a spectacular, creative team effort. Durkee said they have a musical committee of about 10 people. This year, the performance was even created in-house by Durkee, his wife Jenna, and one of the school’s former music directors, Lucas Shrout.
The presentation tells “Redemption’s Story” through the eyes of Mary and Joseph.
“The storyline begins by following them as they receive the news that would change their lives forever, and experiencing the fear, anger, and excitement they felt with such news,” Durkee said. “One of my favorite parts of this year’s musical is watching Mary and Joseph both come to moments of full surrender to the plan God had for them. Not only will the audience follow the young couple to the birth of the Messiah, but they will also experience Christ’s death and resurrection through Mary and Joseph’s eyes as well.
‘Redemption’s Story’ did not end with His birth in the stable — because He came for so much more than that.”
The message of the production, he said, is really wrapped up in Mary’s final line: “The Redemption Story began with the birth of my beloved Son and now continues with the risen Savior who lives and reigns today. Open your hearts to the glorious gift He offers you. Let Him start a redemptive story in your life this Christmas, for His redemption story is the greatest gift of all!”
Alison Harter, a sophomore at Penn View Bible Institute, plays Mary in the production. She said the experience has caused her to view the Christmas story in a much deeper way than she ever has, especially as she considered the cultural and historical setting of the biblical account.
“I never would have even thought about half the stuff that happened,” she said. “This musical just gives you a whole new perspective of what it really was like back in that time. What it was like for Mary and Joseph as they were traveling, and at the birth in the stable.”
And what it must have been like for Mary to watch her son die a cruel death for the sins of humankind.
“God had a whole plan all along,” Harter said, “for Jesus to come down to earth and be crucified as the ultimate sacrifice for everybody.”
Harter said she likes how the play transitions from a modern-day situation to biblical times, and thinks the audience will enjoy the children’s choir. Without giving too much away, she said there are also some pretty spectacular effects the audience can expect when Jesus steps out of the tomb.
Durkee said their desire is for hearts and lives to be touched through the message of the production.
“Many people seem to question the true meaning of Christmas,” he said. “We want the guests leaving our event to be reminded that Christmas is all about Jesus, for He truly is the reason for the season. Hopefully, those in attendance will be impacted in such a way that they will come back again for years to come.”
And bring others to experience it.
“We want the Penn View Christmas Musical to become an annual Christmas tradition for friends and families, not only in our local community, but in the greater Central Pennsylvania region.”