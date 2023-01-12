BLOOMSBURG — Valley residents will have a stage to share their dreams during a special session at a local venue.
The Exchange Gallery’s operators believe sharing stories with others can help build a sense of community and define the region’s identity.
To that end, there will be a night for people to share their dreams — daydreams, aspirations, nightmares and other visions — through storytelling or singing on Jan. 31, at the Exchange Gallery, 24 E. Main St., Bloomsburg, at 7 p.m. Guests are also invited to attend as listeners.
No prior experience is needed to share a story, but the Exchange operators would like to talk to interested parties about what they plan to present. All material should be kept PG-13.
The event is in association with the current gallery show, “Dreams,” and is part of the Exchange’s storytelling series. The Exchange began the storytelling series in September 2021, marking the 10th anniversary of the worst flood in Bloomsburg’s history, with “Catastrophes, Cataclysms & Calamities: Dealing with Disasters” — stories of natural disasters and also personal disasters between friends. The gallery held three storytelling evenings in 2022: In February they marked Valentine’s Day with “Love;” in July, we went “WILD: Unbelievable Animal Stories,” and in September performers searched for “UFOs: Unfinished, Unexplained, and Extraordinary.” The videos can be found on The Exchange’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC80x00zcRE4Ql0tkBK2DEkQ/videos. All performances shared on Jan. 31 will also be recorded and shared.
With limited time slots available for performers, and with limited audience seating, participants and listeners should make a reservation by calling 570-317-2596 or emailing Exchange@ExchangeArts.org. The event is free, but the gallery will accept donations of any amount, with a suggestions of $10.
The art exhibition “Dreams” will run at the Exchange Gallery through Friday, Feb. 3rd. The gallery invited all artists of all ages and levels of experience to make work inspired by dreams, and 36 people from seven central-Pennsylvania counties responded; the 76 pieces in the show include paintings, drawings, photographs and other digital media, and a variety of mixed media. Visit ExchangeArts.org/calls-for-entry for details about all of our upcoming shows.
Visit the Exchange Gallery Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (hours may vary from week to week; visit ExchangeArts.org/gallery-hours or give us a call before you drop in). For more information about The Exchange, visit ExchangeArts.org and Facebook.com/ExchangeArtsDotOrg or call 570-317-2596.