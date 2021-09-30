LEWISBURG — A husband and wife clown team joined with a sculptor who uses wind to make fabrics fill, flow and flutter, creating a story of drama and humor.
Air Play will perform Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, at Bucknell University.
Suggested for ages 4 and up, Air Play is the kind of show that captivates audiences with the sheer joy of playing in the wind. The kinetic sculptural artistry of Brooklyn-based artist Daniel Wurtzel, who uses fans to make fabrics swirl and sway like billowing plants on the seafloor was the inspiration for the husband and wife team, Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone. They decided to put their circus and street theater performance art to use in Air Play.
“We talked with him,” Gelsone said. “We’re clowns, and we put these two very different forms together to make Air Play.”
“Daniel’s sculptures can be beautiful circus performers,” Bloom said. “If you look for it, you’ll see the secret circus in the shows. The aerialists are fabric.”
“I call them upside-down jugglers,” Gelsone said.
With flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant kites floating over the audience and a huge snow globe, Air Play makes audiences gasp and laugh. They have performed in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
“The Weis Center for the Performing Arts is delighted at the return of Air Play to our stage,” said Kathryn Maguet, executive director of the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. “The piece is a delightful, magical and wildly creative work that is appealing to audiences of all ages.”
Audiences find themselves unexpectedly delighted in the artistry of the show. Bloom said people who have seen it often tell him they urged their friends to see it the next day.
“It has been performed to enthusiastic audiences throughout the world,” Maguet said, “and this is a great opportunity to enjoy this transporting experience.”
“People tell us, ‘I’ve been so stressed out — which is easy, with COVID,” Gelsone said. “They say they think they’re bringing their kids to a fun show and then end up saying, ‘Oh, this show is exactly what I needed. It’s so beautiful. For an hour, I forgot my stress.’”
Tickets are available at www.Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice or by calling 570-577-2000. All Weis Center visitors are required to wear a face covering when indoors.
Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com