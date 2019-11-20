Photography by Mike Molesevich will be on exhibit at the Packwood House Museum in Lewisburg through Saturday.
Molesevich, originally from Mount Carmel, got his first camera, a 35mm Honeywell Pentax Spotmatic camera, in college during the mid-1970s.
“When I would go home on college break, during the summers and later, after college, I would go around and take photos of the coal region,” he said. “I used black and white film, because the black and white material back then was so good.”
He set his sites on capturing images of the areas he found fascinating near his hometown - areas that were a part of his culture and background.
“The earliest photos I’d done were coal region shots of where I had grown up,” he said. “There was the Glen Burn Colliery or ‘Breaker,’ the Locust Summit Colliery and Centralia.”
The Glen Burn Colliery, or “Breaker,” was a coal processing plant that was in Shamokin and operated from about 1890 to 1970. The breaker, and mine employed about 1,400 at peak operation. A coal breaker separated coal from rock and crushed coal to various sizes for market.
The Locust Summit Colliery was the largest anthracite colliery during its operation in the 1950s and was south of Mount Carmel. The men in the photos were Molesevich’s high school classmates who were with him while they explored the abandoned facility when the photos were taken.
Centralia was made infamous by a continuously burning underground coal fire that eventually led to residents abandoning their homes, which are shown vacant and ready for demolition. The church was also razed and a steel pipe was drilled into the mine fire to vent deadly carbon monoxide.
Despite the time Molesevich spent taking the photos, at the time he only got the negatives developed.
“I would maybe get a contact sheet and at best print out some 3x5 prints,” said Molesevich. “I would look at them and think ‘that’s cool,” then go do some more.”
The negatives were stored in a shoebox and put aside for decades, but Molesevich had always planned on going back to them.
“I knew at some point in my career, when had more time, I would take those photos, and do something,” he said.
That time came around 2018, when Molesevich decided to break out the negatives and do something with them.
Molesevich found Hoyer’s Photo Shop in Williamsport, where the negatives were scanned to digital versions, then printed.
“I thought they looked great,” he said. “So then I asked him to mat some for me.”
Molesevich chose the best ones and ended up printing, matting and framing 33 in all.
“I got very excited,” he said. “I thought the shots came out very well for being a rookie photographer at the time.”
He is also fascinated looking back at the history of the area.
“I have what perhaps are the last photos of these structures,” he said.
In addition to the coal region photos, Molesevich also has several photos of Lewisburg from when he first moved to the area in 1979. Those include The Purina Chow Feed Mill, which is now Roller Mills Antique, and the petroleum/heating oil storage tanks of the former Beyer & Fortner Oil Company that was located on North 7th Street where Culligan Water Company is now.
He is happy to be able to share his work with others, and invites the public to visit the exhibit which is open through Saturday.
“I saw these massive structures and was in awe of them,” he said. “I am trying to relive them and share them with others.”
Molesevich has taken several thousand photos of buildings, industries, properties, and environmental remediation projects during his 40-year career as an energy and environmental consultant.
You may purchase Mike’s photos from Hoyer’s Photo Shop with size of photo, matting and framing custom made to your specifications (570-326-0551).