LEWISBURG — It’s hard to know which artistic activity will resonate with kids, but playing Picasso has to be a fun way to find out.
The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is offering Picasso Portraits, recommended for children age 5 and older, on Saturday from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Program signups will be available on the day of the program at the front desk on a first-come, first-serve basis. General admission guests and members are required to purchase museum tickets in advance.
Children will cut pictures from magazines to create portraits inspired by cubism — making use of simple geometric shapes, interlocking planes and collage — and surrealism — using dreamlike, bizarre or unexpected images. With a little guidance, the youngsters can create a face that Pablo Picasso might have wanted to paint.
“It’s a fun way to talk about art and some of the more complex parts of art,” said Lindsey Walter, education director at the museum. “It’s also a way to show kids they can make art out of things they can find at home. Spark that creativity.”
The two program session times are being offered to accommodate pandemic spacing restrictions, and two classroom areas are available so the group can spread out if needed. Masks are required by everyone two years and older.
“We’ve only been open about a month now,” said Anna Lightman, visitor services coordinator at the museum. “It’s so great to see all the kids come back and be super excited to be back.”
Supplies will be provided. Kids just need to show up and let their imaginations loose.
“They’ll be able to create their own masterpieces,” Lightman said.
