MOUNT CARMEL — This is one of those events where people can feel good about enjoying refreshments, music, games and rides while helping the volunteers who help us at our worst times of need.
Mount Carmel Volunteer Emergency Services Association (MCVESA) will host their annual Picnic in the Park on Thursday and Friday, 6 to 11 p.m., and also 3 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, at the town park on the corner of Market and Third streets.
“People enjoy the variety of music that we have, along with the high school band on Thursday,” said Megan Janolek, treasurer of MCVESA. “We will have food, ice cream, games, and rides. Saturday is our fire parade, with trucks from all over the county coming. A lot of firefighters love the pumping contest after the parade.”
The fire truck parade, at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, features emergency apparatuses – engines of different sizes and rescue, aerial, tanker and special service units. They all compete for the prize of Best Appearing and Equipped. The parade is followed by the pumping contest, a simulation of an emergency response.
“The fire companies will gear up and have three people in their apparatus pull up to a long line, roll a hose out, and try to hit a bowling pin off a trash can,” said Lieutenant Tyler Williams, of the Anthracite Fire Company, explaining that it demonstrates skills that firefighters must use in emergency situations. “The team that knocks it off in the fastest time wins.”
Most of the food will be provided by the participating fire companies, as well as Leiby’s ice cream.
“This picnic kind of brings us all together,” said Williams, who is also the president of MCVESA. “It helps each fire company.”
Attendees can enjoy games for kids, a number of rides and a petting zoo. Ace of Games, from Elysburg, will offer axe throwing on Thursday and Friday.
“We do have amazing bands coming,” Williams said, listing Toolshed Jack, Not So Hollywood and Joey Tunes. DJ Dreamweaver Productions will provide music during the day on Saturday. “The Mount Carmel High School Marching Band will play on Thursday (at 6 p.m.). Everyone loves to come out and watch them.”
He appreciates the community’s support of the annual picnic.
“It’s going toward the tools and everything that could help in any manner possible, to pay for the apparatus and fire gear that keeps us safe in the worst conditions,” Williams said.
Janolek agreed.
“I believe people attend picnics because they like the classic foods, but they don't realize that supporting MCVESA helps all of Mount Carmel Borough Fire Companies,” she said. “It helps buy fire gear and equipment that is needed to help the community when a fire or accident happens.”
