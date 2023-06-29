NORTHUMBERLAND — In 1973, U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War ended, the last episode of “Laugh-In” aired on NBC, “The Godfather” won an Oscar, Billie Jean King beat Bobby Riggs in tennis’s “Battle of the Sexes” … and Northumberland started a beloved tradition.
The 50th annual Pineknotter Days, with contests, live music, vendors and awards, will be held this week, Saturday through next Friday, primarily in King Street Park.
The event kicks off with soapbox races at 8 a.m. on Saturday, at King and Fourth Streets. On Sunday at 2 p.m., kids ages 4 and up can enjoy the Pinemudder challenges at Pineknotter Park, on Water Street. Later in the evening, at 7 p.m., the Community Church Service will take place at the King Street Park Gazebo. Thursday evening will feature a car show, and on Monday through Friday evenings, attendees can enjoy an art show, the kids’ tent, Pineknotter store, and a variety of food and craft vendors along with nightly entertainment.
The festival has come to be something of a reunion for many Northumberland residents whether they still live in the area or not.
“Everybody loves getting together for the week,” said Jeff Kimball, president of the Pineknotter Days Association. “People who live out of the area, a lot of times enjoy coming back for the festivities. It’s just something the community enjoys over the years.”
To celebrate the milestone year, on Tuesday, July 4th, the association is bringing back some favorite contests from the 1970s, including kids’ hula hoop and balloon toss, the men’s leg contest and junior and senior baking contests.
“They had some crazy contests back in 1973,” said Cindy Diogo, Pineknotter Days Association member, noting that the Men’s Leg Contest will have three categories: most shapely, hairiest and knobbiest knees. “Somebody even asked if he could re-enter if he had been a previous winner.”
Part of Tuesday’s events will include a daylong craft show. Craft vendor attendance has been waxing and waning over the years, just like with other fairs and festivals, Diogo said. But this year they have 15 new vendors.
“Some of our craft vendors have been doing this for 25 years. They enjoy having repeat customers,” she said. “It’s very heartwarming to see people are supporting businesses they only see once a year.
Tuesday will also offer an antique and flea market, an art show, balloon artist and chicken BBQ. “A Tribute to 1973,” will feature a historical celebration of Pineknotter Days with musicians playing ’70s music each hour and slide shows of scenes from 1972-73. Eight memory boards will highlight different aspects of life in 1973 (cars, cost of living, TV shows, news, sports, fashions, awards and popular books).
On Monday, Wednesday and Friday evening the Pineknotter of the Year, Pineknotter Good Citizen and Jr. Pineknotter of the Year, respectively, will be named, honoring adults and children who support and contribute to the Northumberland community.
Pineknotters get their name from Northumberland High School’s mascot, before they joined with the Sunbury Owls in 1965-66 to form the Shikellamy Braves.
“It’s said the pine knot is the hardest part of the tree, and people of Northumberland were of the stature that made them good at sports and things like that,” Kimball said.
Entertainment each evening will be provided by various bands: The Mudflaps, Top Shelf, Into the Spin, Memory Lane and Lucky Afternoon Band.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com