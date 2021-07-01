NORTHUMBERLAND — With quality local entertainment, a variety of vendors, plenty of food, and activities for all ages, Pineknotter Days has been a beloved, popular community event in the Valley for nearly 50 years.
After canceling last year for COVID precautions, the 48th annual weeklong celebration will return this summer, beginning Saturday and running through Friday, July 9.
“Everybody’s anxious to get back out there this year,” said Jeff Kimball, co-chairman of the event alongside Michael McWilliams
Those who have attended Pineknotter Days in the past will find much that is familiar this year. One of the few differences will be in Monday’s scheduled craft show. According to Kimball, many of the crafters who had come to the event in previous years announced they had gone out of business during the COVID crisis. So this year, the craft show has been expanded to include antique vendors and a flea market.
However, one thing that will remain the same is what visitors can expect to hear from the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. each night Monday through Friday. Kimball said the entertainment at Pineknotter Days has always been popular with the crowd, and all of the bands they had booked last year before the cancellation have agreed to come this year. Kimball said the annual concert by Re-Creation USA has especially drawn large crowds each year. They will be performing Tuesday evening.
According to Re-Creation USA Inc. director James Muller, the organization has performed at Pineknotter Days for more than 30 years.
“We love this event,” he said. “It’s a great sense of community and after having to not perform there last year, this is especially sweet to be able to return.”
Re-Creation’s show this year is titled “Encore.” Muller said it “will feature songs from the great decades of music from the 20th century.”
This summer marks Re-Creation’s 45th anniversary of nationwide performances and numerous shows in veterans’ homes and hospitals. Their concert, sponsored by The Northumberland National Bank, will coincide with the annual presentation of the Pineknotter Good Citizenship Award at 7 p.m. and the Pineknotter of the Year Award at 8 p.m.
Top Shelf will provide entertainment on Monday, Into the Spin on Wednesday, Memory Lane on Thursday, and Lucky Afternoon Band will close out the celebration on Friday.
The week will begin this Saturday with the annual Soapbox Race at 8 a.m. at King and Fourth streets, sponsored by the Northumberland Police Department. Sign-up sheets are available at the borough office.
On Sunday, Amazing Grace Community Church and Sunbury Bible Church will hold a community church service at 7 p.m. at the King Street Park Gazebo.
Monday will feature the craft show, antiques and flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; a balloon artist (sponsored by Anselmo Foundation) from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; a chicken barbecue by the Point Township Fire Company at 11 a.m.; and an art show from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Little House on Third Street. The art show will also be available from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly.
A car show will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Registration will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Third and King streets. Trophies are sponsored by The Northumberland National Bank, On a Roll, and Tibb’s Interiors.
Each night, concessions will be open from 5 to 10 p.m., Bingo from 6 to 10 p.m., and a kids’ tent from 5 to 9 p.m. Local radio station WKOK and its affiliates will be broadcasting remotely from the event on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the gazebo.
Pineknotter Days began in 1972, during Northumberland’s bicentennial celebration. The celebration was so well-loved that volunteers decided to organize an annual community event. The first Pineknotter Days were held in 1973. The Kiwanis Club of Northumberland-Point Township took over the coordination of the event in the early 1990s, but it continues to be a community-wide cooperation.
Proceeds benefit a variety of community service projects.
Kimball said the event remains the most popular in the borough, drawing more than a thousand visitors each night and providing a good boost to local businesses. Some visitors even come each year from out of state to enjoy the festivities. Some grew up in the area and love the opportunity to come back.
“It’s like a homecoming for people,” Kimball said, adding, “They can enjoy entertainment, and visit with friends and relatives in the area.”
Having been involved with the event since 1980, Kimball said each year he especially looks forward to seeing familiar faces.
“You get to see people from the community you haven’t seen for a while,” he said, “sometimes in a year.” After COVID last year, maybe even two years.
Two years ago, the event was plagued with a large road construction project that limited parking.
This year, with things becoming a little more normal, Kimball said, “We’re looking forward to having a full Pineknotter celebration.”
For more information, visit the Pineknotter Days Facebook page