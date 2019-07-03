The 47th Annual Pineknotters’ Days started officially on Monday, but continues all day today and tomorrow evening with plenty of activities, entertainment and food.
Pineknotters’ Days opens today at 9 a.m. at the King Street Park with a craft show and art show.
“The Craft Show is one of the nicest in the area,” said Kim King, secretary of the Pineknotters’ Days association. “It has at least 100 vendors, with everything from wooden items to paintings to custom purses.”
The art show, held in the Little House on Third Street, adds a creative atmosphere with paintings by local artists.
“I always feature Northumberland artists every year,” said Barbara Kistner, of Barabara L. Kistner Designs. “This year we’re featuring Peggy Walker, who does florals, and Jason Brown, who does landscapes.”
Kistner creates pen and ink sketches of Northumberland buildings and scenes, including one that honors the Hometown Heroes program with banners featuring local veterans.
A balloon artist at 10 a.m. and a chicken barbecue at 11 a.m., sponsored by the Point Township Fire Company, ensure that the day will have food and fun.
“Come and get dinner in the Park,” King said.
Thursday evening’s entertainment will be provided by the Frank Wicher Band at 7p.m. On Friday, the Lucky Afternoon Band performs at 7.
Friday also features the Pineknotters’ store and concessions, from 5 to 10 p.m.
“People coming to Pineknotters’ Days see friends and old classmates,” said Michael McWilliams co-chair of the Pineknotters’ Days association. “Pineknotters’ Days are a major fund raiser for many community organizations.”
One of those organizations, 17857.org, is sponsoring a Truck Smash to raise money for the 2022 Pineknotters’ celebration, which will be the 50th Annual Pineknotters’ Days. Northumberland’s ZIP code is 17857, and the organization raises money to support Norry activities.
For $5, participants 18 and over can have three swings with a sledge hammer at a 4x4 Chevy pickup truck donated by W&L Subaru.
“Feeling frustrated with construction around town? Maybe you just like to destroy stuff?! Well, here’s your chance,” says a Facebook ad for the Truck Smash. “3 strikes to this truck with a sledgehammer for just $5! All proceeds go to all the fun stuff we do around town.”
Parking is easier with a shuttle service Monday through Friday, King said. People can park at the American Legion Post 44, 309 Point Township Drive (Route 11). From there the shuttle stops at Northumberland Christian School, 351 Fifth St., and in the front of the Pines Apartments at 375 Sixth St.
“For a small town, it draws a large crowd,” King said of Pineknotters’ Days festivities, explaining how the shuttle helps people have more time for fun and less frustration finding a parking spot.
On Monday evening, four sixth-grade students from the Northumberland/Point Township area were chosen to receive the Pineknotters’ Good Citizen Awards for academic excellence and kindness to others. The students were Caden Balliet, Carly Harter, James Geise Jr., and Grace Spaid.
At the same time, Brenda Boughner was named Pineknotter of the Year.
“It’s really a nice, small-town festival,” King said of the week-long event.