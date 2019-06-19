Currently a member of the band Odyssey, Buzz Meachum has a long resume of music in the Valley dating back to the 1960s.
Buzz is a self-taught guitar player who has paired with many of the region’s top artists over the past five decades.
Listen to the podcast to hear how he got his unique first name, all about his first group, the Scepters, which opened for The Animals at a 1960s Bucknell concert and even how music he created inspired a meeting with then-presidential candidate Barack Obama, who he played for during a Pennsylvania campaign stop. All of this and some of his music on Keeping the Beat.