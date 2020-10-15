NORTHUMBERLAND — This Saturday, the Point Drive-In will host a Trunk or Treat event that will include fun and food for children and adults alike.
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
According to Point Drive-In owner Dave Renn, this is the first year they will be hosting a Trunk or Treat event.
“We always try to think of new things for the community,” he said, adding, “And with the whole COVID thing this year, and a lot of areas not having trick-or-treating, we thought it would just be a nice family day for families to come out in a nice, safe environment.”
Anyone who wants to come and set up a trunk is welcome to do so. Participants are simply asked to keep their decoration themes seasonal, and not political. While they can just show up, they are also free to contact the Facebook page to ensure a spot.
Renn said those who do participate by setting up a trunk will receive a free movie pass for that evening.
Movies at the theater will begin showing around 7:15-7:30 p.m. Screen two will show “Casper,” and the “Nightmare Before Christmas.” Screen three will show “Texas Chainsaw Massacre The Beginning” followed by “Night Train to Terror” (shown in 35 mm).
Admission for a movie — for non-Trunk or Treat participants — is $7 for adults and children, and free for children 3 and under.
The day’s event will also include a dance presentation at 2 p.m. by Karen Gronsky School of Dance, in Danville. In addition, specialty fall foods will be available for purchase, including homemade apple dumplings, seafood chowder, and apple cider (hot, cold or for apple soda). A variety of foods, such as different kinds of sausages, will also be available for purchase hot off the grill.
As of the beginning of the week, Renn said 30 to 35 participants in the Trunk or Treat had been confirmed. He said he was hoping for 50 or more. “We would love to have a wonderfully large event for everybody,” he said.
Shamokin Dam resident Sara Cooper and her son, Mason Sees, 14, will be setting up a trunk for the event, in the theme of “Monster’s Inc.” Cooper said she’ll be using a backdrop of the movie and will be passing out candy, or toys for those children who may not be able to have the candy. She and Sees will be dressing up as the famous Sulley and Mike.
With trick-or-treating being up in the air for so many communities, Cooper said she loved that this event guaranteed that families could celebrate the holiday, and she is excited to participate.
“I thought it was a nice little family thing that everybody could come out and still socially distance and get candy and just have a good time,” she said.
It’s also a good opportunity for her and her son to celebrate together.
“He’s at the age where he’s not really into trick-or-treating,” she said, “but he still likes to be involved and pass out the candy.”
Renn said those setting up trunks are responsible for bringing their own treats to pass out. Regarding COVID safety measures, he said he is just asking people to use common sense with social distancing and mask wearing.
He is hoping the event will be a bright spot for families who have had to face a lot of stress lately.
“I hope it’s a nice weather day,” he said, adding, “I hope that it’s something that can bring the community together and be something fun for everyone. It’s been a tough time for the kids ... their whole schedules have been turned upside down. Maybe it can be just a little bit of normalcy for all the children.”
More information is available by visiting “Point Drive In” on Facebook, or by calling 570-275-9926. The drive-in is located at 3569 Point Township Drive, Northumberland.