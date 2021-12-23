In the holiday issue of Inside Pennsylvania Magazine, and then in the Dec. 9 Applause section, we asked readers to vote for their favorite holiday film.
In case you’ve forgotten, there were nine films. The results have been tabulated and (drum roll, please), the winner of this survey was National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, with 18.2% of votes.
The other eight movies in order of votes are It’s A Wonderful Life with 16.9% of votes; A Christmas Story with 16.4%; White Christmas received 12.9% of the votes; 11.6% voted for A Christmas Carol; Miracle on 34th Street got 6.7% of votes; Elf had 6.2%; Home Alone had 5.8%, and The Santa Clause finished the list with 5.3%.
If none of the nine was their favorite holiday film, we asked readers to tell us what they would choose to watch during the days leading up to Christmas and, perhaps, between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
(Another drum roll, please ...) Voters’ favorite film not on the holiday list was “Die Hard.”
Whichever film makes your holiday brighter, happier and merrier, please enjoy it with your choice of snacks and your favorite friends and family. Merry Christmas!