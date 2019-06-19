Legendary rock-n-roll band Chicago kicks off the summer in Sunbury on Tuesday when the group hits the stage at Spyglass Ridge Winery.
Chicago will begin playing at 7 p.m. at the winery to kick off the 10th “Backyard Summer Concert Series.”
“We are so excited and ready for the summer concerts to begin,” Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said. “It’s just another great summer for us and to be able to have a band of this nature right here in our backyard is just awesome.”
Chicago was formed in 1967 and has produced hit songs such as “You’re the Inspiration,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “Look Away” and “Saturday in the Park.”
The group had a variety of hits throughout the 1970s and 1980s. In September 2008, Billboard ranked Chicago at No. 13 in a list of the top 100 artists of all time for Hot 100 singles.
Chicago has sold more than 100 million albums in the U.S., with 23 gold, 18 platinum, and eight multi-platinum albums, according to the band’s website.
Chicago was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.
Although the band has changed through the years, the 10 current members have been going strong and plan on a great night in the Susquehanna Valley, Webb said.
“Everyone is looking forward to Tuesday night,” Webb said. “We are prepared and look forward to seeing everyone come out and just enjoy the night and have a great time.”
Sunbury Councilman Jim Eister said he continues to be impressed with the quality of talent coming to Sunbury.
“All I hear about in the summer is how everyone can’t wait to go to Spyglass to see the concerts,” Eister said. “The amount of people Tom Webb brings to this city on these days and the amount of people traveling through and buying food or gas is something we appreciate. I give him all the credit in the world for continuing to provide our area with this type of entertainment.”
Tickets are still available and can be purchased for $79 at the winery.