SELINSGROVE — The tagline from a press release says it all: “This isn’t your grandmother’s Austen!”
The Susquehanna University Department of Theatre will present “Pride and Prejudice,” written by Kate Hamill and based on the novel by Jane Austen. Performances will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.
“Jane Austen’s books are all described as comedies,” said Dr. Daniel Ruppel, director. “I feel this is a comedy she might have written in the 2010s. It does have a lot more humor and double entendres, but there are also a lot of tender moments in the script.”
“Pride and Prejudice,” written in 1813, tells the story of Elizabeth “Lizzie” Bennet, who learns to question her own hasty judgements of others and to appreciate the seemingly standoffish yet genuine goodness of quiet Mr. Darcy. Hamill’s interpretation looks at love and romance through a more modern, feminist lens.
“It’s been really wonderful to work with a cast of diverse genders and diverse backgrounds, and see what each of them has brought to the stage,” Ruppel said. “It also reminds us that the story doesn’t have to feature a heterosexual, British couple.”
The comical aspects are really brought out by the cast, said Alexis Jefferson, a senior who plays the role of Elizabeth. and yet, despite the updated features, Elizabeth is still Elizabeth, and Darcy is still Darcy.
“I think the audience will enjoy Elizabeth’s relatability,” Jefferson said. “She’s not the perfect person. That’s what makes her lovable.”
Grace Yurko, a senior, plays the role of Mr. Darcy, the character who stays most true to form, she said. While audiences instinctively root for Lizzie, they learn that Darcy does not act out of meanness but out of a sort of helplessness.
“He’s stoic, awkward and doesn’t always know what to say, but I think he’s very charming,” Yurko said. “He doesn’t always speak perfectly, but he means well.”
A whimsical touch to this adaptation is that all characters, male and female, wear corsets … on the outside of their clothes. Corsets for men were actually a period choice in that era, Ruppel said, although they were called by other names like restrictive bone garments. Men’s corsets were shorter, like a vest, and intended to make their shoulders look much more impressive.
“By wearing them on the outside, we’re actually highlighting the different gender behaviors that existed in Jane Austen’s day that got scratched out in other interpretations,” Ruppel said.
“It definitely helps my posture,” Yurko said.
Jefferson admitted with a laugh that she’s always wanted to see what it was like to wear one. She, Yurko and Ruppel all praised the school’s costume maker, Crystal Wilkerson, for the care and detail she put into making the corsets as accurate as possible.
Playing the male lead in the play has come easily for Yurko, she said, because she and Jefferson are such great friends.
“I haven’t been looking at the role in a gendered way,” Yurko said, adding that she tries to find the traits that reveal something about Mr. Darcy. “I play him as the brooding love interest — there are a lot of longing stares.”
She learned that both genders in Austen’s time were reined in with societal restrictions. Men were expected to be strong and never appear foolish.
“For Darcy, that’s a tenfold feeling,” Yurko said. “He’s so anxious about going out of his little shell to confess his feelings to Lizzie.”
As for Elizabeth, she chafes against the mid-19th century standards a woman was expected to follow, Jefferson said. Like Mulan in the Disney movie, Elizabeth really wants to help her family, but is expected to focus on finding a husband — an attitude that prevails to some extent even today.
“Things are a lot different for us, but you see how some of those aspects of womanhood are integrated into our modern day,” she said. “It makes you see how far we’ve come, but also how much further we have to go.”
