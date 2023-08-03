NORTHUMBERLAND — Oxygen makes up approximately 21 percent of the Earth’s atmosphere and without it, we couldn’t survive. In honor of the discovery of oxygen by Joseph Priestley, an 18th-century British chemist and theologian, the Friends of Priestley House Museum invite the public to stop by between noon and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
According to Murrie Zlotziber, operations manager, Oxygen Day will include traditional activities like self-guided tours of the house, where visitors will find docents dressed in period costumes, ready to answer questions about the house and to put things in historical context) and will talk about the “context” of the house.
“The main rooms downstairs are the library and lab, which were the most important rooms for him (Priestley),” said Zlotziber. “We do only show one bedroom upstairs.”
Priestly came to Northumberland in 1794 and built the house here, explained Zlotziber. “He and his wife were forced out of England because of their religion and politics.”
The discovery of oxygen happened in England, though.
According to the American Chemical Society’s website, “Priestley called his discovery ‘dephlogisticated air’ on the theory that it supported combustion so well because it had no phlogiston in it, and hence could absorb the maximum amount during burning.”
Sunday’s visitors can visit with Master Gardners from Northumberland County who will answer questions about gardening.
“We have been developing new gardens over the past couple of years,” said Zlotziber. “We have an Herb garden, dye garden, a three sisters garden (corn, pole beans and squash). We have also developed a type of garden like he would have had in England — it includes a workable sundial, roses and a variety of other flowers, boxwoods, etc.”
The garden committee will have a table of new plants that will be part of a new pollinator garden, too.
“We also just installed a new outdoor exhibit that has six panels that are of the development of the house and grounds over time,” he said. “We will also will have music and light refreshments.”
Fred Hooper will be on piano and Broderick Lesher will be on violin, playing 18th-century music in the parlor. Fiddler Beverly Conrad will be roaming the grounds.
In the Pond House, Ron Blatchley, a retired chemistry teacher well-known for his portrayal of Priestley, will perform science presentations related to oxygen.
The whole event is free, but there is limited seating within the Pond building, so visitors need to get tickets at the visitors center prior to entry.
In addition, The Friends of Joseph Priestley House has a grant from a local foundation to distribute children’s books on science and history free to children attending many of their special events. Children must be with an adult to receive a book.