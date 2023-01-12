BLOOMSBURG — Imagine showing up to work a job one day, but not knowing exactly what your work day would be like or what, specifically, you would be doing. You would likely be slightly rattled, if not thrown completely off-guard.
That’s exactly what three actors at the Bloomsburg Theater Ensemble will do this weekend when they take the stage (separately for three different performances) for the production of “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit.”
“White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” was written by Nassim Soleimanpour, an Iranian playwright restricted from travel by his own country. The production challenges actors to take the stage without seeing a script ahead of time.
There is also no director for the show.
According to the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s website, the play is “a high-wire act that an actor only performs once, having never seen the script before being handed it in a sealed envelope.”
“This is truly fresh when they begin,” said Andrea Bishop, communications director for the BTE.
There is an informational packet given to the actors around 48 hours ahead of the performance, but details of the play are not included.
The “nail-biting piece” teeters perilously between comedy and high-stakes drama. Each performance will feature a new actor.
According to Soleimanpour’s website, “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” is “a work about contemporary Iran and of Nassim’s generation … born amidst the hardship of the Iran-Iraq war. A generation of computer-literate, well-informed young people who have never known an Iran other than the Islamic Republic.”
The play has been translated into more than 25 different languages and been performed over 2,000 times by some of the biggest names in theatre and film including actors John Hurt, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Stephen Rea, Sinead Cusack, Marcus Brigstocke, Dominic West and film director Ken Loach.
“This show has been done by BTE before, for one night only in 2019,” said Bishop. “It featured Eric Wunsch, and was an unpredictable evening.”
Bishop said she can’t reveal exactly what happened that night, but said it was not what anyone expected.
“And the other actors did not see it in order to preserve the chance to perform it later,” she said.
Bishop explained that there’s no way to predict how audience members will react.
“The audience will be seated as usual, and then the actor of that night will enter the stage,” said Bishop. “The stage manager, who has set up the necessary props, will hand them the script in a sealed envelope.”
Once they open the envelope, they begin.
“From there, anything can happen,” she said.
And that means anything, really, as Bishop said there’s just no way to know how things will play out.
It’s not all on the actor on stage, either, she noted. For this show, the audience is expected to participate.
“So, in this show, there is some amount of planned audience participation, and each audience member decides the level of that for themselves,” she said. “Every audience reacts differently to the show.”
Not knowing what could happen is what makes live theatre so fun, though.
“One of the best things about live theatre is that regardless of planned audience participation, the audience is a part of what happens,” said Bishop. “The energy, the vibe, whether people are bold, quiet, or timid — all plays into how things unfold.”
This year the actor’s taking on the challenge of “White Rabbit, Red Rabbit” are Abigail Leffler, BTE education director and an Improv player; as well as Residence Acting Company members Amy Rene Byrne and Elizabeth Dowd.
Leffler will perform first tonight, followed by Byrne on Friday and Dowd on Saturday. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m and last between an hour and hour and a half.
Bishop warns the play is not appropriate for everyone.
“This play deals somewhat with more mature topics, so we recommend parents be aware of that,” said Bishop. “It’s up to the parents entirely, though — we know some younger audiences can handle it, and some cannot.”
It is recommended audience members be aged 16 and up, but BTE does not restrict ticket purchases based on age.
“I should also mention that it is not overly political, although it was written by an Iranian playwright who is not allowed to leave his homeland,” she noted. “It is both funny and thought-provoking.”
Tickets can be purchased at the BTE office one hour before each performance.
Ticket prices vary. For more information visit www.bte.org or call or email the box office at
570-784-8181 or boxoffice@bte.org.